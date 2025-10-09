Medical expert claims it was ‘no surprise’ to see Alisson sidelined with yet another injury

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker is a legitimate candidate in discussions about the best goalkeeper in the world, but he’s also a source of immense frustration for Liverpool fans.

The 33-year-old has undoubtedly been a transformative signing for the Reds, offering a commanding beacon of calm in a position which had been troublesome at Anfield for years before his arrival and often rescuing his team with astonishing saves.

However, he’s once again been struck down by injury after hobbling off during the defeat to Galatasaray last week, and it’s expected that he’ll be sidelined until the November international break (The Athletic).

Physio wasn’t surprised to see Alisson suffering yet another injury

In an article for The Athletic on Thursday morning, Gregg Evans noted that Alisson has missed 14% of Liverpool’s Premier League matches since his arrival in 2018, with five separate hamstring injuries over the past three years.

One physio who spoke to the publication anonymously suggested that the Brazilian’s unenviable injury history was a major contributing factor to his latest body blow.

They explained: “Given Alisson’s age and his previous injury record, it’s no surprise to see him sustain a similar injury. There are three things that need to be considered – his anatomy, the way he moves, and the training load – but the biggest risk is the previous injuries.”

Alisson’s injury record has been frightening

That verdict echoes the analysis of injury specialist Sam Fell, who recently told Physio Scout that Alisson is ‘more prone to’ such setbacks given his history, and that the goalkeeper’s ‘sprinting technique’ might also have contributed to him being forced off against Galatasaray.

In seven-and-a-bit years at Liverpool, he’s already had three separate injury absences of 15 games or more, in addition to several other minor issues and illnesses (Transfermarkt), and not since his first season with the Reds in 2018/19 has he played every Premier League match in a single campaign.

Evans summed up the frustration regarding the 33-year-old in the introduction of his piece for The Athletic by writing: ‘The sight of Alisson pulling up with a hamstring injury used to strike fear through the Liverpool fanbase. Now, supporters react with weary resignation.’

It was no surprise to see Richard Hughes moving swiftly to tie up a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili in 2024, given the chequered injury history of our world-class number 1, and previously we’ve been blessed to have such an excellent deputy in Caoimhin Kelleher.

We just hope that the Brazilian will make a swift recovery from his latest setback, but thankfully we have the more than capable Georgia international to step in over the next few weeks, when he’ll be heavily relied upon to repay the club’s faith in him.