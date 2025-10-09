Rob Page says Liverpool have a ‘special talent’ and ‘the next England no.9’ at Anfield

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Rob Page has lavished effusive praise on two teenage talents at Liverpool and spoken highly of the club’s underage crop as a whole.

The 51-year-old – who managed Wales at their last two major tournaments earlier this decade – took charge of the Reds’ under-21 side in June, succeeding Barry Lewtas in the role.

He’s spoken about the importance of his squad mirroring the playing style of Arne Slot’s first team in order to faciliate an easier transition into the senior ranks, and in a separate interview, he singled out two youngsters for glowing reviews.

Page heaps effusive praise on Ngumoha and Danns

Speaking to talkSPORT, Page waxed lyrical about Rio Ngumoha, who only turned 17 in August but has already made his mark in the Premier League this season, scoring Liverpool’s last-gasp winner away to Newcastle.

The Reds’ under-21 boss said: “He’s a special talent, I’m not going to lie. In high-pressure situations he manages to step it up, he has such a calmness about him, but what a humble kid too. First and foremost I’m impressed by his attitude. He wants to learn every single day and he doesn’t switch off.”

The 51-year-old then made a huge premonition about another young forward at Anfield, saying: “I’ve got Jayden Danns here as well, who’s probably going to be the next England no.9 in years to come.”

Not to make anyone feel left out, Page praised the under-21 squad as a whole by stating: “Their attitude is exemplary. They’re a credit to their families and first-class.

“Many kids in academies you see, they get carried away, but for some reason here, I think it’s their upbringing and the influence of the academy. They’re grounded and very humble people.”

Ngumoha and Danns are two hugely exciting talents

Ngumoha and Danns are still only teenagers, but both have already made a telling impact at first-team level for Liverpool an appear to have an extremely high ceiling.

Since scoring that 100th-minute winner at Newcastle in August, the former has made a further four senior appearances (including one in the Champions League) and signed his first professional contract at Anfield.

Danns enjoyed a similarly dramatic entrance to the Reds’ senior side a couple of seasons ago when, shortly after his 18th birthday, a fairytale week saw him make his LFC debut, play in a Carabao Cup final triumph at Wembley and score twice in an FA Cup win over Southampton.

Injury problems over the past few months have checked his momentum a bit, but he’s still only 19 and has more than enough time on his side to go on and enjoy a prosperous career.

Succeeding Harry Kane as England’s starting centre-forward is quite the prediction from Page, but it’s not one the Liverpool under-21 boss would’ve made frivolously if he didn’t think the youngster is capable of doing just that.

In Ngumoha and Danns, the Reds have two of the most gifted young forwards in English football, and it’ll be a pleasure to see them continue to progress even further in the coming months and years!