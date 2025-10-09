Updated title race verdicts from Shearer and Lineker could provide perfect motivation for Liverpool

Image via talkSPORT on TikTok

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker both appear to be deviating from their initial Premier League title predictions after a swing of momentum prior to the October international break.

Just under a fortnight ago, Liverpool had the chance to temporarily move eight points clear of Arsenal if they could beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Instead, successive defeats for the Reds and two wins for the Gunners have seen the latter claim top spot after seven matches.

Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba appeared to indulge in a spot of mind games about the title race while on international duty with France this week, and it seems likely that last season’s top two will again be slugging it out at the summit this term, along with a resurgent Manchester City.

Who do Shearer and Lineker think will win the Premier League?

Shearer and Lineker were doorstopped by talkSPORT at a recent Legends of Football event, and both seem to be wavering towards Arsenal after initially tipping Liverpool to win the league.

Newcastle’s record goalscorer claimed: “I said Liverpool, and there’s only been seven or eight games. Ask me after 12 games; I might change my mind and say Arsenal.”

The former Match of the Day host expressed similar sentiments as he said: “I thought Liverpool at the start of the season. Now I’m swaying towards Arsenal. I think it’ll be one of them.”

The doubters will only motivate Liverpool even further!

It isn’t just Shearer and Lineker whose verdicts appear to ebb and flow like the tide – in the space of a week, Paul Merson went from saying that Liverpool could ‘finish’ the title race with a win over Palace to declaring that Arsenal could ‘run away with’ the crown by November!

There’s no disputing that momentum is currently with the Gunners, but we’re not even a quarter of the way through the season and both of the top two will have ups and downs between now and the end of May.

Mikel Arteta’s side will likely push the Reds a lot closer this term than they did in 2024/25, having strengthened significantly over the summer, but unlike Arne Slot’s champions, they still need to prove that they can get over the line in a title race rather than being left to wonder what might have been.

Liverpool’s players and coaching staff may use the fresh verdicts of Shearer and Lineker as an added motivation to prove their doubters wrong and show just why the trophy currently resides at Anfield.

Social media has been full of talk over LFC being ‘in crisis’, and while our recent form has suffered a setback, to be one point off the top of the Premier League isn’t exactly panic territory.

Arsenal hold control of their destiny for now, but the Reds have the know-how when it comes to finishing first!