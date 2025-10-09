Liverpool handed major boost as stalwart pictured back in training

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been given some overdue good news on the injury front after Andy Robertson was pictured taking part in Scotland training just days after limping off against Chelsea.

The left-back, who came on for Milos Kerkez during the second half at Stamford Bridge, was seen leaving the pitch in discomfort following the 95th-minute defeat.

Journalist Lewis Steele noted at the time that the defender “looked in a lot of pain” – hardly what Arne Slot needed after a bruising week for his side.

Robertson injury update offers Liverpool relief

However, fresh images shared by the Scotland national team on X have now shown the 31-year-old back on the grass and fully involved with his international teammates.

That development should allay fears of a more serious issue and provide reassurance for Slot as we look ahead to the crucial clash with Manchester United after the break.

The sight of Robertson training again comes as a timely lift given our growing list of fitness concerns.

Giovanni Leoni is already out for the season, Alisson Becker is expected back a week or two after the internationals, while Wataru Endo has been ruled out of Japan duty.

Ibou Konate was also withdrawn injured against Chelsea but, like Robertson, appears to be training normally with France.

Liverpool decision looming for Slot and Kerkez

Robertson’s return will raise another question for Slot – whether to recall him in place of Kerkez, who continues to come under scrutiny.

The Hungarian’s form has been questioned by pundits recently, with Gary Neville suggesting he “looked like a youth player” in parts of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Foster though has described Robertson as “all over the shop” in recent weeks, hinting that clarity from our head coach could spark the Scot’s best form once more.

For now, the sight of our long-serving No.26 back training for his country is a welcome sight and one that should calm nerves around Kirkby, ahead of the return of Premier League action.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

