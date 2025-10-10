Robertson hits back over Scotland criticism with words that echo Liverpool’s dressing room

Pictures via @LFC on X

It says everything about the mentality that runs through our club that even away from Anfield, Liverpool’s leaders carry the same winning edge.

Andy Robertson, who only recently returned from a knock sustained in the win over Chelsea, produced a classic display of defiance after captaining Scotland to a chaotic 3–1 comeback victory over Greece.

While Virgil van Dijk spoke about performance levels for the Netherlands, Robertson went the other way – insisting all that mattered was the result.

“If you want to complain about the performance, be my guest, crack on. We’re delighted with the three points,” the 31-year-old told BBC Sport.

That line alone summed up the Scot perfectly. Never one to sugarcoat or hide behind analysis, our No.26 made clear that Scotland’s World Cup push is about substance, not style.

Robertson’s mentality mirrors what we’ve built at Liverpool

When Robertson talks about effort and outcome, it’s impossible not to hear echoes of the attitude that drove us to the Premier League title under Arne Slot.

Liverpool have signed many new players this summer, but Robertson’s words remind us that winning still starts with mentality.

The left-back knows what it takes to grind out results when football isn’t pretty, something he’s done countless times in a red shirt.

After Greece took a deserved lead through Kostas Tsimikas, the atmosphere inside Hampden turned sour before goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes flipped the game on its head.

“It felt, when they scored, it took the shackles off us,” Robertson admitted, a remark that shows both self-awareness and honesty.

Liverpool benefit as Robertson stays fit and focused

The bigger positive for us is that our captain came through unscathed.

After looking to have picked up a knock against Chelsea, his full involvement for Scotland suggests he’ll be fit for our next Premier League fixture.

Robertson remains a crucial piece of our defensive structure, particularly with Milos Kerkez still bedding in following his £40m move from Bournemouth.

Having two dynamic options on the left only strengthens the depth Arne Slot will need as we chase more silverware this season.

Scotland might still have to fight their way to the World Cup, but for us, Robertson’s words highlight why he’s so valued – he doesn’t just play to win; he demands it from everyone around him.

Van Dijk wants improved performances, Robertson wants wins – making them a perfect leadership duo at Anfield.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile