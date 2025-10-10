“We didn’t even know” – Liverpool ace explains penalty confusion after international brace

Pictures via NOS Football

Liverpool supporters will be pleased to see one of our own stepping up under pressure on the international stage, even if the situation seemed more chaotic than coordinated.

Cody Gakpo scored twice for the Netherlands in a 4-0 win over Malta during World Cup qualifying, but the Liverpool forward admitted after the match that he and Wout Weghorst had no idea who was supposed to take the penalties.

The Dutchman, who joined us from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, calmly converted both spot-kicks, but the confusion beforehand raised eyebrows across the Dutch media.

“To be honest, we didn’t know what the agreement was before today,” Gakpo told NOS Football. “It was between Wout and me; we spoke, and I took it.”

Weghorst confirmed the moment of uncertainty, saying: “I really wanted to take it, and so did he. It went in, great.”

Gakpo’s calmness underlines influence for club and country

While the Oranje weren’t at their fluent best, Gakpo’s composure was one of the few positives.

The 26-year-old became only the fourth Dutch player in history to score two penalties in a single international match – and the first since 1978.

It’s another sign of growing maturity from our No.18, who continues to build on his strong end to last season under Arne Slot.

His clinical finishing for the national team echoes his recent performances at Anfield, where his absence from the start against Palace led to criticism from Michael Dawson.

Our head coach will no doubt be encouraged by the forward’s confidence, especially as Liverpool prepare for a demanding run of fixtures following the international break.

Liverpool’s attacking depth continues to shine

With new arrivals like Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak strengthening our options, competition for places in Liverpool’s front line is fierce.

But Gakpo’s ability to perform under pressure will be a valuable asset in what promises to be another intense campaign.

The last international break saw the forward labelled as the best player during the matches for his nation and it’s clear that he’s enjoying his orange jersey.

He also took time to comment on the poor surface in Ta’Qali, adding: “The pitch wasn’t ideal. We had good moments, but also less so moments.”

That calm, understated attitude has quickly made him one of the most trusted players in Slot’s evolving squad.

After his brace, Gakpo’s value to both Liverpool and the Netherlands has never been clearer.

As reported by NOS Football, his contribution ensured the Dutch stayed on course for World Cup qualification and reminded everyone that when it comes to penalties, Gakpo is more than ready to take responsibility.

