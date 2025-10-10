‘Give him a chance’ – BBC reporter hits back at question over Liverpool right-back

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new right-back has faced early questions about his place in Arne Slot’s plans, but one BBC journalist insists patience is needed.

During a Q&A for BBC Sport, senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel was asked whether the Dutch coach truly trusts Jeremie Frimpong after experimenting with Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back in recent matches.

BBC journalist defends Frimpong after Slot trust question

One Liverpool supporter asked: “Why buy Jeremie Frimpong and yet play Dominik Szoboszlai in his place at right-back? Does Slot not trust Frimpong?”

Mokbel responded: “Give Frimpong a chance, Andy. He’s still acclimatising to English football having arrived from Germany in the summer.

“Some take to it instantly, others need time to settle. Frimpong falls into the latter.”

The 24-year-old joined us from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million after the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

His signing made perfect sense financially, with the right-back’s release clause providing value in a summer that also saw us invest heavily in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

As Mokbel added, “The jury is out on whether it makes sporting sense – but we should not make a final reading on that yet. He needs time.”

Alan Shearer seems to think our head coach doesn’t yet have faith in the new right back but we should allow plenty more time before making any damning conclusions.

Liverpool still confident in Frimpong’s energy and potential

The former Leverkusen defender has already shown flashes of his trademark energy, both on and off the pitch.

A recent training clip from the Netherlands camp showed him jokingly telling a cameraman to “have respect, bro,” in a moment that went viral on social media.

That competitive edge is exactly what our coaching staff value.

Liverpool have already seen how long it can take new arrivals to adjust to our tactical system – just as Florian Wirtz has been adapting since also joining from Leverkusen.

Mokbel’s comments underline a message many of us would echo: Frimpong deserves the time and trust to become a key part of our defence.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile