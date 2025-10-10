Tsimikas dedicates emotional goal to late Liverpool teammate after Hampden heartbreak

Pictures via Nova Sports

It wasn’t the result he wanted in Glasgow, but Kostas Tsimikas’ goal against Scotland will live long in the memory for reasons far more meaningful than football.

The Liverpool loanee, currently with Roma, opened the scoring for Greece at Hampden Park – netting his first ever goal for his country after 44 caps.

Liverpool’s Tsimikas explains emotional celebration after Scotland goal

Το πρώτο γκολ του Τσιμίκα 💣 στην Εθνική και το αφιέρωσε στον George Baldock 2️⃣ #Tsimikas #scorer #SCOGRE pic.twitter.com/CWm0ynZhet — Ethniki Omada (@EthnikiOmada) October 9, 2025

As reported by Nova Sports, Tsimikas revealed the goal was a deeply personal one, dedicating it to two people close to his heart.

“The goal I scored is for my friend, Diogo Jota, of course for Baldock, but also for those who have left us,” the 29-year-old said, his voice breaking with emotion.

His touching words referenced his former Liverpool teammate, Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in July, and his late international teammate George Baldock, who died exactly a year ago.

The Greek left-back marked his strike by holding up two fingers in tribute, with the official Ethniki Omada account later confirming the gesture was for Baldock.

While Greece eventually lost 3–1 after a late Scottish comeback led by Andy Robertson’s side, Tsimikas’ moment carried extra resonance for everyone at Anfield.

Liverpool have already seen the full-back’s bond with his teammates shine through during his time on Merseyside, and this latest tribute shows just how strong that connection remains.

Robertson return offers Liverpool boost

From a Liverpool perspective, it was also a night of positives for our captain, who returned from injury to play over an hour.

Seeing both of our left-backs back in action, even on opposing sides, was a reminder of how strong that flank can be when fully fit.

For Tsimikas, though, this was about something much deeper: “It was an emotional moment,” he said. “Football can be unfair, but I’ll remember this one forever.”

