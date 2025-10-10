Tsimikas tribute overshadowed as Robertson’s Scotland complete stunning turnaround

Pictures via X

Liverpool’s full-backs both made headlines at Hampden Park, but it was Scotland’s captain who left the happier after a dramatic 3–1 comeback win.

Roma loanee Kostas Tsimikas opened the scoring for Greece, netting his first ever goal for his country – before Andy Robertson’s Scotland mounted a remarkable turnaround to claim three crucial points in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Liverpool loanee scores emotional first goal for Greece

Το πρώτο γκολ του Τσιμίκα 💣 στην Εθνική και το αφιέρωσε στον George Baldock 2️⃣ #Tsimikas #scorer #SCOGRE pic.twitter.com/CWm0ynZhet — Ethniki Omada (@EthnikiOmada) October 9, 2025

As reported by Giannis Chorianopoulos on X, Tsimikas “scored his first goal with the Greek national team (44 appearances) vs Scotland.”

The 29-year-old drilled home from close range just after the hour mark, putting the visitors ahead in a game they had dominated.

It was a special moment for the left-back, whose celebration carried deep significance.

According to the official Greek national team account (@EthnikiOmada), “Tsimikas scored his first goal for the national team and dedicated it to George Baldock,” accompanied by a photo of the defender holding up two fingers in tribute to his late international teammate, who tragically passed away exactly one year prior.

BBC Sport described the finish as a goal “that had been coming,” with the commentary on BBC Sport Scotland’s X account noting that “Tsimikas has just pushed Scotland a bit further away from a long-overdue World Cup.”

Robertson fitness boost as Scotland fight back

But the night belonged to Robertson’s Scotland, who produced a stunning rally.

Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes turned the game on its head in a thrilling final 30 minutes that leaves the Scots on the brink of a play-off spot.

The BBC highlighted that the Scots had “failed to have a shot on target in the first half,” yet went on to score three times from just three efforts on target – their first time netting three at Hampden since 2023.

For Liverpool supporters, the most encouraging sight was seeing their skipper back in action after limping off against Chelsea just before the international break.

Images of him in training suggested our No.26 was due to make a comeback and it’s great to see that this was the case.

Robertson completed over an hour before being replaced, and the 31-year-old’s recovery will be a major boost for Arne Slot, who has already had to cope with Marc Guehi’s failed Deadline Day move and Giovanni Leoni’s long-term injury.

It was also a reminder that, even out on loan, Tsimikas remains capable of producing moments that demand attention.

Both men may have been on opposite sides this week, but for us, the biggest win was seeing Liverpool’s left flank fully firing again.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile