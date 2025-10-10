“He kept kicking me” – ex-Liverpool man recalls fiery Suarez duels in training

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It takes a certain kind of mentality to survive at Liverpool, and few understood that better than academy graduate Martin Kelly.

The former right-back, who came through our academy after joining aged eight, has officially retired from football and his reflections include a fascinating glimpse into life at Melwood during one of our most chaotic but unforgettable eras.

Speaking to James Pearce for The Athletic, Kelly looked back on his journey from Whiston schoolboy to England international, and on what it was like training with Luis Suarez during the Uruguayan’s relentless spell at Anfield.

“He did something I’d never seen before,” Kelly recalled. “He would play 90 minutes on a Saturday and then train on a Sunday with us lads who hadn’t featured — he didn’t want to just do recovery.

“At one point, we squared up to each other and he was laughing at me, saying: ‘Kelly, you’re crazy.’ I said: ‘Just stop kicking me. Why are you kicking me?’ He was always so game — that will to win.”

We’ve seen with his latest public apology that the nasty side of Suarez’s game certainly hasn’t diminished with age.

Suarez intensity helped shape Liverpool’s new generation

For a player who came through the same system that now produces the likes of Jayden Danns and Conor Bradley, Kelly’s memories serve as a reminder of what defines us as a club.

That obsession with intensity and competitiveness remains a hallmark under Arne Slot.

Kelly’s 62 appearances in red came during turbulent times – from Rafa Benitez’s final year to Kenny Dalglish’s return and Brendan Rodgers’ near-title campaign in 2013/14.

He played in the League Cup win of 2012 and earned a solitary England cap, clocking a record-short appearance of six minutes and 53 seconds.

But it’s his honesty about the journey, not the numbers, that stands out.

He admits injury setbacks, including a torn ACL against Manchester United, shaped his career as much as any matchday.

Injuries plagued the latter stages of his career too, with a man of the match performance on his Wigan debut coming on the same day as a serious knee injury – an indication of his talent and fortune.

Pride, perspective and life after Liverpool

After spells with Crystal Palace, West Brom and Wigan, the 35-year-old has finally hung up his boots and earned his UEFA B Licence, aiming for a future in coaching.

“I’ve never actually announced it, but yeah, I’ve retired,” he said. “Playing for Liverpool meant everything. When I pulled on that shirt, I gave everything.”

Kelly’s story adds another thread to the tapestry of local talent who gave their all for the badge.

And while he might not have lifted every trophy, his time at Liverpool showed what truly matters: courage, commitment and the refusal to back down – even when Suarez is kicking lumps out of you.

