“Give the guy some time” – message sent to Liverpool fans about Florian Wirtz

It’s been a steady rather than explosive start for Florian Wirtz, but one of his Germany teammates has urged everyone to remember exactly who we’ve got on our hands.

While ex-coach Jurgen Klinsmann and pundits like Shay Given have already spoken about the need for patience, this latest defence comes from someone who knows him best – Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry.

Speaking via @iMiaSanMia on X, the winger backed Liverpool’s No.7 to come good sooner rather than later.

“We all try to help each other as teammates, especially the ones in a difficult situation,” Gnabry said.

“I don’t have the impression that Flo is not doing well. He’s laughing and training well. Nobody doubts his qualities, and he shouldn’t either.

“Give the guy some time, it was a big move – but he has huge qualities and I’m certain that he will succeed.”

Florian Wirtz finding his rhythm at Liverpool

Gnabry’s comments echo what Shay Given told Premier League Productions earlier this month – that Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz is a “diamond waiting to explode” once he settles into Arne Slot’s system.

The 22-year-old joined us from Bayer Leverkusen after two incredible Bundesliga seasons, contributing to 31 goals in 2024/25 and winning Player of the Year in back-to-back campaigns.

Klinsmann also weighed in recently, suggesting Wirtz is “having to fight his way through step by step” – but insisted that he’s a fighter built for Liverpool’s demands.

The truth is, adapting from Leverkusen to life in the Premier League champions’ dressing room takes time.

Alexander Isak needs the same level of patience and we’re already seeing signs of chemistry growing between Wirtz and our new No.9.

Patience key for Liverpool and Arne Slot

Our boss has rotated Wirtz between roles as he looks for the balance that unleashes his creativity.

So far, the underlying numbers suggest it’s close – the German ranks among our top three for key passes and shot-creating actions this season according to FBref.

For a player still learning the rhythm of English football, that’s an encouraging platform.

Gnabry’s message reinforces what we already know – the quality is there, the work ethic is there, and Liverpool fans simply need to let time do its work.

When he fully clicks, the league might finally see what Bundesliga fans already knew: we’ve signed one of Europe’s best creators, and his time in red is only just beginning.

