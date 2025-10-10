Van Dijk sums up Dutch win in one line that shows his Liverpool mindset

Pictures via NOS Football

Virgil van Dijk showed exactly why he remains one of football’s most respected leaders, even after an unconvincing international display.

The Netherlands recorded a 4–0 victory over Malta in World Cup qualifying, but the performance from Ronald Koeman’s side was far from dominant.

Van Dijk delivers blunt verdict after routine Dutch victory

Speaking after the game, Virgil van Dijk kept his assessment short and sharp.

“We did our duty,” the 34-year-old said when asked by NOS Football to sum up the night in Ta’Qali.

It was a typically grounded response from the Liverpool skipper, who refused to overplay a result that looked more comfortable on paper than it felt on the pitch.

He had the same hard-line mentality after the Dutch victory against Lithuania, with it being clear that our skipper knows that if his nation want any success at the World Cup – performances will need to improve.

An early mistake from the Dutch defender almost gifted Malta a shock lead, but the hosts failed to capitalise and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo took full advantage – by converting two penalties to ease the pressure.

The Oranje improved after the break, with Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay completing the scoring, but Van Dijk made it clear that standards must remain high.

“In the first half, the tempo was too slow,” he admitted. “In the second half, you pull away and easily win. But you shouldn’t underestimate how difficult it is to play polished football through the middle.”

It was another reminder of the mentality that defines him at club level, always demanding, never satisfied – even after a comfortable win.

Liverpool influence grows as Gakpo steps up again

While Van Dijk set the tone with his leadership, it was Gakpo who produced the decisive moments in front of goal.

His brace from the spot continued his strong form for his nation, something that was spotted during the last international break.

For Van Dijk, though, the message was clear. The job’s done, but there’s still plenty to improve.

