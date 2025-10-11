(Video) Watch as Conor Bradley lights up Northern Ireland win with outrageous piece of trickery

Image via BBC Sport NI

Conor Bradley hasn’t had the easiest of starts to the season at Liverpool, but he was a star turn in a potentially fate-changing victory for Northern Ireland on Friday night.

The 22-year-old was substituted at half-time in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Chelsea last weekend, having been given the runaround by Alejandro Garnacho and already on a yellow card when he was hooked at the interval.

Jamie Redknapp described it as a ‘tough’ evening for our number 12 and added that the Premier League champions have ‘problems at full-back’, but the Tyrone native was generating much more positive headlines a few days later.

Bradley excels in Northern Ireland victory

Bradley captained Northern Ireland as they beat Slovakia 2-0 in World Cup qualifying action last night, a result which has propelled his country firmly into the mix for a place in the finals next summer, and the Liverpool right-back produced an outrageous moment of trickery in the closing minutes at Windsor Park.

Seemingly hemmed in by the corner flag, he found the space to play a one-two with Alistair McCann before cutting inside Laszlo Benes and producing a majestically exquisite turn to get past Milan Skriniar, although his foray into the opposition penalty area was halted at that point.

That’s the Bradley we hope to see for Liverpool this season!

It wasn’t just that moment of brilliance with which he had the Northern Ireland media eating out of his hand – the Belfast Telegraph awarded him 9/10 in their post-match player ratings, writing that he ‘led the charge’ for his country and ’caused the visitors major concern on the right flank’.

As per Sofascore, Bradley won an astonishing 14 duels on the night, along with completing five dribbles, winning four tackles and making three interceptions. However, a 76th-minute yellow card means he’s suspended for the showdown against Germany on Monday.

The 22-year-old will be a massive loss for his nation in that fixture, and he won’t get the chance to go up against Liverpool teammate Florian Wirtz, but at least it gives him an extra breather before the Reds resume their season with the small matter of Manchester United at Anfield next weekend.

The right-back’s performance on Friday should hopefully give him a jolt of confidence after his difficult outing at Stamford Bridge last week, and if he can carry over his Northern Ireland form to club level, it should see him lock down a position which has been rather unsettled in Arne Slot’s line-up.

Alan Shearer said earlier this year that our number 12 has a ‘bright future’ ahead of him, and even though he’s been in and out of the starting XI in recent weeks, we firmly agree with the ex-Newcastle striker’s verdict!

You can view Bradley’s sublime piece of skill below, via @BBCSportNI on X: