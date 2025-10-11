(Video) Ekitike unlucky not to score from dazzling move which deserved his first goal for France

Image via @HekitikeEra on X

Hugo Ekitike was inches away from scoring his first goal for France as they took a step closer to securing their place at the 2026 World Cup on Friday night.

After an impressive start to his Liverpool career which has seen him net five times in his first 10 matches for the club, the 23-year-old was handed the number 9 shirt for Les Bleus for their October double header against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

The Reds striker only made his senior international debut last month, but Didier Deschamps found a starting berth for him in his nation’s star-studded attack at the Parc des Princes on the occasion of his third cap.

Ekitike denied by the post in France win

Ekitike ended the night with an assist for Kylian Mbappe, and he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself.

In the second half, he took possession with his back to goal, turned sharply and charged at an Azerbaijan defender before gliding past him and unleashing a powerful shot which struck the post and bounced back into play rather than over the goalline.

Ekitike doing everything to nail down a starting berth for Liverpool

The Liverpool striker featured for 79 minutes before being withdrawn for Jean-Philippe Mateta, and he can feel pleased with his overall display on his first senior start for France.

As per Sofascore, Ekitike won five duels and recorded no fewer than eight shots, while also completing 80% of his dribbles and recording one key pass.

GOAL writer Tom Bellwood gave him a modest 6/10 in his post-match player ratings, but alluded to the 23-year-old’s ‘wonderful piece of individual skill’ prior to his shot which came back off the post.

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether he or Alexander Isak is chosen to lead the line against Manchester United on Sunday week, but the Frenchman’s performance last night has given him every chance of getting the nod, and hopefully he can turn in another strong display against Iceland on Monday.

Michail Antonio argued that Ekitike has ‘done well enough’ to deserve a regular starting berth for Liverpool, and other than his silly red card against Southampton last month, he hasn’t set a foot wrong since joining the Reds.

He’s certainly giving Arne Slot a pleasant selection headache when it comes to selecting his starting centre-forward!

You can view Ekitike’s shot off the post below, via @HekitikeEra on X: