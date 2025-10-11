5 shots, 4 key passes – Liverpool ‘super magician’ was ‘brimming with energy’ in his nation’s win

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz was among several Liverpool players in action for their respective countries on Friday night, and he went into the international break with a point to prove amid criticism of his form since joining the Reds over the summer.

Having not had a goal or assist for his club since the Community Shield two months ago, Jamie Carragher bluntly opined that the 22-year-old has ‘not been at the races‘ for Arne Slot’s side and could even be plausibly taken out of the starting XI.

However, German football legends Rudi Voller and Philipp Lahm have both backed our number 7 to show why the Premier League champions spent £100m+ to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen in June, with the playmaker still commanding plenty of respect in his homeland.

What did German media say about Wirtz’s display v Luxembourg?

The Liverpool star played the full 90 minutes in Germany’s 4-0 win over Luxembourg on Friday night and, although he didn’t directly contribute to any of the goals, the media still pinpointed positives from his performance.

Buli News felt that Wirtz ‘visibly struggled with his confidence’ at first but grew into the game and was unfortunate not to have an assist after setting up Nick Woltemade with a chance to score which wasn’t taken.

Ron Ulrich of Der Spiegel wrote that the 22-year-old was ‘brimming with energy’ and was unlucky not to have scored with a free kick which struck the post, while Bild observed that the ‘super magician’ couldn’t be faulted for effort despite being ‘unhappy in many actions’.

Wirtz just needs something to go his way

Wirtz’s outing for Germany last night was indicative of his Liverpool career thus far – the endeavour is there and he’s creating opportunities, but misfortune and his teammates’ poor finishing is depriving him of goals and assists.

As per Sofascore, the Reds’ number 7 recorded five shots against Luxembourg without scoring, had 88% pass completion and executed four key passes, although he lost all four duels that he contested.

It’s evident that the 22-year-old is trying his utmost to instigate a change of fortune in terms of G/A and simply needs a couple of opportunities to go his way and remove the unwanted monkey from his back.

Wirtz will be in action once more against Northern Ireland on Monday night and duly has another chance to record that elusive goal or assist, although he won’t come up against Liverpool teammate Conor Bradley as the right-back is suspended.

All the German can do is persist with the endeavour that he’s shown and make the most of any chances that he gets in the final third. Keep doing that and his luck will change and he’ll get the rewards that his efforts deserve.