‘Liverpool like him’ – Reds given ‘real asking price’ for 22y/o who’d fill a niche in Slot’s squad

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several clubs showing an interest in a young defender who could be available for significantly less than his release clause.

With Giovanni Leoni sidelined for a number of months due to an ACL injury and Ibrahima Konate’s contract just nine months away from expiring, the Reds run the risk of being frighteningly short of centre-back depth in 2026.

Rumours of a renewed attempt to sign Marc Guehi have duly been prominent, with Ousmane Diomande and Maxence Lacroix also emerging as prospective centre-back targets, and another name can now be added to that list.

Liverpool among several suitors for Castello Lukeba

Liverpool are understood to be in the mix to sign Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig, who had also been a reported target for Arne Slot’s side during the summer transfer window and has a lengthy queue of admirers.

A source told Mark Brus of the Daily Briefing: “Lukeba has a release clause worth €90m [£78.3m], which clubs see as too high, but it’s largely symbolic anyway – the real asking price is more like €60m [£52.2m].

“Liverpool like him, but you can add Chelsea, Man United, Newcastle and Real Madrid to that list.”

Lukeba would fill Liverpool’s left-footed centre-back niche

The Reds’ need for a centre-back addition in 2026 is pressing, even if Konate is persuaded to sign a contract extension, so could his fellow Frenchman be worth an offer from FSG?

The 22-year-old is predominantly left-footed, which means he could fill a niche in Slot’s squad as all of our current central defenders are stronger on their right, according to Transfermarkt.

Figures from FBref pinpoint him as a player whose biggest strengths are in possession – in comparison to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, Lukeba ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons per game (1.2) and the top 20% with his match averages for passes attempted (68.23), progressive passes (4.76) and progressive carries (1.06).

That ties in with how his profile on the official Bundesliga website describes him as astute in his ‘reading of the game, timing in the tackle, physicality and ability to distribute the ball from the back’, qualities which could make him an ideal fit for Liverpool.

While Guehi remains the Reds’ primary centre-back target for 2026, the RB Leipzig youngster could be a worthy alternative to consider, particuarly if he could be acquired for substantially less than his release clause.