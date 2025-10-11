Report: Liverpool contacted as agents of potential Mbappe clone sound out prospective suitors

(Photo by Clive Mason and Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several clubs to have been sounded out about the potential availability of one of the most highly-rated young wingers in Europe.

The Reds’ attack underwent a significant revamp in recent months for a variety of reasons, and the possibility of further investment in the forward line in 2026 remains a hot topic amid ongoing rumours over a planned swoop for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

It appears that the France international isn’t the only winger who might yet be on Richard Hughes’ shopping list, though.

Fofana’s agents contact Liverpool

On Saturday, Mark Brus reported for the Daily Briefing that Liverpool are among the clubs to have been contacted by the representatives of Lyon forward Malick Fofana, along with Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern.

The 20-year-old is a client of the Roc Nation agency, whose general manager Frederico Pena recently told Belgian outlet HLN: “This is the season in which Fofana wants to show himself to the world, especially at the World Cup. If he succeeds, he can move from Lyon to a top 10 club.

“At Roc Nation, we strongly believe in him. Liverpool, Bayern, Manchester City, those are the clubs where he belongs.”

The report adds that Chelsea and Liverpool ‘will be among the teams to watch’ in the race for Fofana, who’s described as ‘very highly regarded’.

What qualities could Fofana bring to Liverpool if they move for him?

A few weeks ago, the Belgium international revealed that there had been interest in him from the Reds during the summer transfer window, although he decided that the best thing for his development was to remain at Lyon.

However, his agents seem determined to secure him a lucrative move in 2026, with Pena bullishly stating (via TEAMtalk) that the 20-year-old could ‘become a world star like Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal or Kevin De Bruyne’.

The comparison to the Real Madrid and France superstar is a substantial one to make, considering that Fofana has a modest tally of 17 goals and eight assists in 71 games for his club so far, but he has been noted as a hugely exciting young winger to watch.

An analysis for The Scouting App described him as an ‘extremely destabilising player’ with ‘great dribbling ability’ and ‘wicked acceleration’, although his concentration and off-the-ball work have been cited as areas in need of improvement.

The Belgian’s ability with the ball at his feet is illustrated by an average of 6.13 progressive carries per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 3% of wingers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year. However, with 1.18 successful take-ons per match, he only ranks in the 30th percentile for that metric (FBref).

Fofana appears to be a player with no little talent, but one in need of refinement if he’s to truly reach the uppermost level of the European game. It’ll nonetheless be intriguing to see if Liverpool act upon the contact from his agency.