Bundesliga insider shares how Bayern feel internally about Olise’s future amid Liverpool rumours

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has emerged as a prominent transfer target for Liverpool in recent weeks after his superb start to the season.

The winger has gone into the October international break with five goals and six assists in 10 matches for his club, and he started for France in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan on Friday night.

Earlier this week, Lewis Steele talked up the possibility of the Reds moving for the 23-year-old over the coming months, saying that ‘there is a chance’ of it happening and that it’s ‘certainly one to watch’.

However, Bundesliga expert Christian Falk has outlined that Bayern are quite calm about Olise’s situation as his contract runs to 2029, which gives them ample time to hand him an improved deal to try and persuade him to stay.

Bayern ‘not worried’ about losing Olise next summer

He told CF Bayern Insider: “Bayern are not worried about Michael Olise’s future amid links from Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Nobody at Bayern Munich can believe that Premier League teams didn’t make a move for Olise last summer. It was just Newcastle, which made it easier for Bayern, as they could say to the Frenchman, ‘Come to Munich, you can win the Champions League here.’

“Now, he has a contract which is long enough that they don’t have to sell next summer – and they won’t sell. The big problem for Bayern Munich is that they want to give him a new contract, which is dangerous if Liverpool and Man City are there, and everyone’s interested in this top player.

“He’s currently on €14m [£12.2m] a year (with add-ons), so there’s a bit of space to give him more. Bayern Munich want to get him on a new contract as soon as possible, but with the contract ending in 2029, they have to see if they can keep Michael Olise until then, as interested clubs will pay a big transfer fee for this kind of player.”

Liverpool should be prepared to spend big on Olise

The length of Olise’s contract certainly strengthens Bayern’s hand and gives them the leverage to charge an extortionate fee for the Frenchman, who they apparently value at £100m+ (Inside Track podcast).

It’d require a huge show of faith from Liverpool to stump up the price point that the Bundesliga champions will surely demand, but for what he could bring to Arne Slot’s squad, it might be a price worth paying.

Mo Salah will be 35 by the time his current deal ends in 2027, and the Reds are gradually edging closer towards that dreaded juncture where they’ll have to say goodbye to their third-highest scorer of all time.

At 23 and with a proven track record of producing high numbers at an elite level (25 goals and 29 assists in 65 games for Bayern so far), Olise looks capable of filling the enormous void that the Egyptian would leave, and locking down the right-winger berth at Anfield for the best part of a decade.

It’ll be anything but easy to prise him away from the Allianz Arena, but Liverpool must keep their hand in and be prepared to pounce if they detect any sense that he might wish to move away from Munich.