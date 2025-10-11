Salah, Isak & Ekitike: Liverpool’s predicted Premier League top scorers

Images via Carl Recine and Jan Kruger/Getty Images, and Liverpool FC)

Liverpool went into the 2025/26 Premier League season with high hopes of defending their title.

After a promising start to the new campaign, consecutive 2-1 defeats at Crystal Palace and Chelsea took the wind out of their sails. Despite those disappointments, the Reds headed into the October international break just one point adrift of table-topping Arsenal.

While defensive issues have halted their momentum a little, LFC’s array of attacking options are the envy of their Premier League rivals.

Salah tipped to be ‘the main man’

Although Mo Salah has not been at his brilliant best so far this season, it is much too soon to write off a player who has earned legendary status at Liverpool.

The 33-year-old has won the Golden Boot award on four previous occasions and has been tipped to be ‘the main man’ again by bookmakers and betting experts.

The Egyptian is predicted by Spreadex Sports to score at least 12 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season, and it would be surprising if he fails to hit those marks.

However, finishing as the Premier League’s top scorer could prove to be beyond Salah, given the start Erling Haaland has made to the season. The Manchester City striker has netted nine goals in seven outings and will be tough to stop in his quest to win the Golden Boot for the third time.

The Egyptian’s involvement at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations will also hinder his output, but he should still be a hugely influential figure for the Reds this season.

New forwards will take the weight off Salah’s shoulders

Liverpool have perhaps been overly reliant on Salah in the past, and the criticism undoubtedly has plenty of merit from an attacking perspective.

He scored 29 goals last season as the Reds clinched their second Premier League title. Luis Diaz (13) and Cody Gakpo (10) were the only other players to hit double figures, and the club sought to address that issue during the summer transfer window by splashing the cash to sign Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

The Swede finished second behind Salah in the Golden Boot Race, scoring 23 goals in 34 top-flight appearances for Newcastle United. Ekitike also enjoyed a productive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, weighing in with 15 goals in 33 outings.

The pair should help to take the weight off Salah’s shoulders this season and ensure that Liverpool’s attacking unit is more rounded than in previous years.

Wirtz is Liverpool’s wildcard option

Florian Wirtz arrived at Liverpool this summer with a massive reputation, but things have not quite gone to plan for him during the early part of the campaign.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star is yet to record a goal or assist in the Premier League, but Spreadex have predicted that he will be a ‘wildcard’ option for the Reds as the season progresses.

Wirtz has been criticised for failing to hit the ground running at Liverpool, but former Germany international Rudi Voller believes there are mitigating circumstances.

The 22-year-old was previously Leverkusen’s talisman, with all their attacking moves channelled through him. By contrast, he is one of numerous top-class attacking options at Anfield.

Voller said that LFC’s number 7 is adapting to a different role with the Reds and will start to demonstrate his quality once he has settled into the system under Arne Slot.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kenny Dalglish and Lothar Matthaus have also expressed support for Wirtz, saying that his ability and character will guarantee that he succeeds in the Premier League.