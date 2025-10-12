Hungary boss hails Liverpool man as key in crucial victory

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

It wasn’t a perfect night for Hungary, but seeing Dominik Szoboszlai lead his country to a 2–0 win over Armenia was another reminder of just how influential he’s become on and off the ball.

Szoboszlai takes control for Hungary against Armenia

The 24-year-old midfielder once again wore the armband for his national team as they climbed to second in their World Cup qualifying group.

According to Nemzeti Sport, Dominik Szoboszlai was among Hungary’s key performers, though he admitted post-match that the first half didn’t go to plan.

Speaking to M4 Sport, the Liverpool midfielder said: “We talked about being patient, we would have chances, and we did have chances.

“It didn’t work out in the first half, but we managed to score goals in the second.”

He went on to explain how Hungary adapted their movement: “I had to pay attention to the fact that if Daniel Lukacs and Zsombor Gruber went somewhere, I had to move to the other position.

“The three of us played together like this for the first time, but we complemented each other quite well.”

It was an honest reflection from a player who’s quickly becoming a leader for both club and country – and one we’re seeing grow week by week at Anfield too – with our head coach saying his current value is £100m.

Liverpool connection runs through Hungary’s win

Nemzeti Sport’s player ratings gave Szoboszlai a 6/10, with notes that his pressing and passing tempo improved after the break, helping unlock Armenia’s low block.

Left-back Milos Kerkez, his Liverpool and international teammate, was described as “more active after the break, fighting for corners,” after a quieter first half in which “the energetic play seen in the Premier League was missing.”

It’s another reminder that both players are gaining valuable minutes and rhythm during this international break, something that will serve us well when they return.

That chemistry was also visible in Hungary’s structure, with Kerkez pushing high as Szoboszlai drifted centrally, similar to how Arne Slot has used them at Liverpool this season.

Neil Mellor was full of praise for the performance of the former RB Leipzig man, even in defeat against Chelsea, and it’s good to see his strong form continuing with an impressive display for his nation.

When our No.8 returns from duty, he’ll do so sharper and even more in rhythm with the new system.

