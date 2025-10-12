Julian Nagelsmann sends message to Liverpool after Wirtz’s quiet start

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of noise around one of Liverpool’s summer signings but a major international coach has stepped in to calm the debate.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has defended Florian Wirtz, saying the 22-year-old’s quiet beginning at Anfield is just part of adapting to Premier League life.

Liverpool spent a club-record £116 million to bring the attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen, yet he’s still searching for his first goal contribution in red after seven league appearances.

Nagelsmann highlights Wirtz’s hidden impact for Liverpool

Speaking after Germany’s 4–0 win over Luxembourg, Nagelsmann told Sport 1 (via supersport.com):

“Even though he hasn’t scored any goals, he is still the player who creates the most chances in the Premier League.

“It’s not his fault if his teammates don’t convert them, and the statistics don’t even tell the whole story.”

Those comments reinforce what Shay Given said recently – that Liverpool’s No.7 only needs time to find his rhythm after his move from the Bundesliga.

Wirtz, who produced 57 goals and 65 assists during his 197 games for Leverkusen, has already shown flashes of creativity under our head coach Arne Slot.

Those underlying numbers prove why patience is vital. The German sits among our top performers for key passes and chance creation, even if the scoreboard hasn’t yet reflected it.

Patience remains the key for Florian Wirtz

Nagelsmann added: “Wirtz needs to get used to the league. I saw him playing with total freedom. He knows what he’s capable of and how things work. He’ll have to work hard now too.”

It echoes the message we heard from Serge Gnabry last week when he said, “Give the guy some time.” Both underline that our No.7’s slow start doesn’t tell the full story.

Liverpool’s former record buy is adjusting to a new system, a faster tempo and new teammates like Alexander Isak, who’s also settling after his British-record move.

As our boss fine-tunes this evolving attack, Wirtz’s vision and decision-making remain crucial.

When the goals start flowing, and they will, this early scrutiny will look absurd.

For now, Nagelsmann’s words serve as a reminder to everyone at Anfield: quality never disappears, and Liverpool’s newest creator is still doing more right than most realise.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile