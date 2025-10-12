How Slot will get the best out of Florian Wirtz as Klinsmann spots Liverpool’s biggest problem

(Photos by Ryan Pierse & Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Critics have been particularly forthcoming about Florian Wirtz‘s seemingly difficult start at Liverpool.

The former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has come under fire after failing to register a single competitive assist or goal since Crystal Palace beat the Reds in the Community Shield.

However, Jurgen Klinsmann doesn’t believe this should be of any serious concern after only 10 games with Arne Slot’s men.

Florian Wirtz needs time to work with Arne Slot

The key factor for the midfielder here is time; time to adapt to all manner of new things in England, to his new teammates, and the expectations of his new head coach.

“It’s simply natural that a kid, 22 years of age, going to another huge, huge club with the package of a huge transfer fee will need some time,” the former Germany international told ESPN.

“Florian needs some time there to settle in, to get to know the players, to feel more comfortable every day.

“He will deliver – I have no doubt about it. This kid is extremely good. But it will take some time, so we have to be patient for that.

“Some do it differently; Woltemade already scored four goals in seven games at Newcastle, but I’m sure Florian will not disappoint.”

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Liverpool – despite being the reigning Premier League champions – underwent a transformation in the summer transfer window.

Mo Salah’s “form” is arguably the clearest proof of this new reality, with the Egyptian often less isolated on the right flank following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid. Not to mention the to-and-froing of Dominik Szoboszlai between right-back and midfield.

Patience, as Germany teammate Serge Gnabry fairly argued, needs to be in more generous supply.

How is Wirtz performing in the Premier League?

The stats would appear to back up the notion that Wirtz is still finding his feet in England.

Fotmob currently ranks the German 14th (average rating of 6.95/10) for attacking midfielders, behind fellow new boy Xavi Simons (11th) and Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai (3rd).

Players Average Premier League rating (2025/26) 1) Bruno Fernandes 7.52 2) Tijjani Reijnders 7.37 3) Dominik Szoboszlai 7.33 4) Phil Foden 7.30 ————- 14) Florian Wirtz 6.95

That’s quite some going for the Hungarian international, in light of the fact he’s been frequently moonlighting as an auxiliary right-back.

Encouragingly, for Florian Wirtz, however, there have been signs of life in the English top-flight.

Whilst his second-half introduction in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea didn’t see the midfielder break his scoring duck, there were flashes of the brilliance that prompted Liverpool to go big for him this summer.

Most notably, an audacious flicked pass to Salah (presumably Fotmob’s one chance created) as the Egyptian advanced into open space in the Blues’ 18-yard box.

Jurgen Klinsmann says Liverpool have a lot of options

We’re sadly really seeing the weight of the Wirtz’s £100m (up front fee) price-tag in action, with so much debate over what exactly the Liverpool signing is bringing to his new club.

However, to suggest that there aren’t any mitigating factors would be highly disingenuous.

“That’s not an easy one, [because] they are overloaded with top-class players,” Klinsmann responded to a follow-up question on how Arne Slot should look to get the best out of the number seven.

“This Liverpool side is just incredible! Look at the names, look at what they have. They can switch things around.

“Ideally, at Leverkusen he often came often from the left wing and entered the 18-yard box, he can come through the middle, he can play as a number 10.

“They will figure it out over time, but he will be a huge deal down the road for Liverpool.”

The best thing the Liverpool head coach could do for his much-maligned is offer some consistency.

Specifically, consistency in position and consistency in the makeup of the first-XI he’s playing with week in, week out.

Give Florian Wirtz the best possible chance of success at a time when he’s desperately trying to secure a foothold in the Premier League.

