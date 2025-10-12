Jurgen Klopp: criticism of Liverpool midfielder has gone too far

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have heard plenty of outside noise in recent weeks, but one familiar voice has now stepped in to calm things down.

Former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has publicly defended Florian Wirtz, insisting the £116m playmaker remains a “once-in-a-century talent” who will soon prove his worth at Anfield.

Speaking to RTL and n-tv (as reported by Goal Germany) while attending a padel event in Mallorca, the 58-year-old dismissed the scrutiny surrounding our No.7 as completely overblown.

Klopp defends Florian Wirtz after slow Liverpool start

“I don’t have to worry about Florian Wirtz because his quality is so outstanding,” Klopp said.

“Of course, everything is fine, and everyone knows that. The discussion is certainly being blown out of proportion.”

Wirtz joined us from Bayer Leverkusen this summer after back-to-back Bundesliga Player of the Year awards, but he’s yet to record a goal or assist across seven Premier League and two Champions League appearances.

Despite that, Klopp believes the 22-year-old has all the tools, and the right support network, to thrive.

“Liverpool have just lost three games in a row, it’s unusual but also normal in football.

“These things are discussed, but nothing could interest people less than the public debates. It doesn’t matter, and everything will be fine,” he added.

Patience key as Liverpool and Arne Slot find balance

Wirtz’s adjustment comes as Arne Slot continues to fine-tune his midfield options following a summer of change.

The underlying metrics underline what Klopp is saying, the creativity is there even if the finishing touch isn’t yet showing on the scoresheet.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Serge Gnabry, who told the press that fans should “give the guy some time”.

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz for his long-term influence, not just short-term headlines and his international coach Julian Nagelsmann has a similar level of belief in the playmaker.

Our new No.7 might not have exploded yet, but the numbers, and the words of Klopp, Gnabry, Naglesmann and many others, suggest it’s coming.

When that click finally happens, we’ll be reminded exactly why Liverpool spent British-record money to bring one of Europe’s brightest creators to Anfield.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

