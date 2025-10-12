Liverpool hero turns down emotional return despite former club’s plea

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have long admired how Steven Gerrard handles himself in the game, and his latest decision shows once again that he acts on his own terms.

The 45-year-old has rejected the chance to return as Rangers manager, as reported by BBC Sport, after holding talks with the Ibrox club earlier this week.

The move would have marked a romantic reunion with the side he led to a historic unbeaten league title in 2021, with many expecting he’d jump at the chance but the timing wasn’t right for him to take charge again.

Gerrard declines Rangers offer after talks

According to BBC Sport, discussions between the former Liverpool captain and Rangers “went well”, but despite mutual interest, Gerrard withdrew from the process on Saturday.

The decision comes with Rangers sitting eighth in the Scottish Premiership and searching for a successor to Russell Martin, who lasted just 17 matches.

The Huyton-born coach has made no secret of his desire to return to management, having admitted on Rio Ferdinand Presents that he’s been “itching” to get back into the dugout.

However, Gerrard appears to be waiting for the right project – one that truly “competes to win”.

Liverpool fans will remember how passionately Gerrard spoke about the club’s loyalty to him since his retirement, saying “the things they’ve done for me and my family blew my mind”.

His deep connection with us perhaps plays a role in his decisions today, even as opportunities come calling elsewhere.

Liverpool’s link with Gerrard remains strong

Gerrard remains one of us, both in spirit and in legacy.

His emotional bond with Liverpool has only strengthened since he stopped playing, as he recently admitted that his “respect for Liverpool has only got stronger and thicker”.

The Reds legend might one day manage again at Ibrox or elsewhere, but right now his decision to turn Rangers down shows he’s still thinking long-term.

After all, this is the same man whose leadership once defined Liverpool’s modern era and perhaps, his next big chapter in football management is still to come.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile