Florian Wirtz Bids to Prove Critics Wrong Against the Odds

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

When Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz for a reported £116m in the summer, it was hailed as a statement move – a symbolic passing of the torch for the next generation of creative midfielders.

Having dazzled under Xabi Alonso in Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title triumph in 2023/24, the Germany international arrived with expectations of becoming Anfield’s new talisman.

Wirtz’s recent performances in the Premier League has left many obsevers disappointed. After signing for such a large fee, big things were expected from the German, but so far he has yet to deliver.

However, anything can happen in the Premier League, and there’s still plenty of scope for Wirtz to prove his critics wrong.

Why isn’t Wirtz delivering?

Wirtz has struggled to find his feet at Anfield, and the question has been asked as to why he isn’t performing like one of Liverpool’s record signings.

The answer isn’t simple. The £116m fee made him Liverpool’s most expensive signing of all time (since eclipsed by Alexander Isak), adding even more pressure for instant deliverance in a financially freewheeling era for the club.

In his first eight Premier League appearances, Wirtz has managed just one assist and no goals, averaging 0.7 key passes per 90 minutes, a sharp drop from his 2.5 average at Leverkusen. His shot conversion rate has fallen below 10%, reflecting both a lack of confidence and reduced service in the final third.

It’s a mix of tactical choices, the demands of the Premier League and the intense spotlight which comes with such a big signing. Let’s take a look at some of the main reasons that his start has been a little underwhelming:

Tactical misfit: Arne Slot decided to place Wirtz as a central No.10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation. This has disrupted Liverpool’s previously successful midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, causing an imbalance in both attack and defence, with the Hungarian being pushed to right-back and Mo Salah becoming isolated on the wing.

Arne Slot decided to place Wirtz as a central No.10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation. This has disrupted Liverpool’s previously successful midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, causing an imbalance in both attack and defence, with the Hungarian being pushed to right-back and Mo Salah becoming isolated on the wing. Adaptation challenges: The Premier League is a huge adjustment for any player. During his time at Leverkusen, Wirtz was the focal point of the attack.

Under Xabi Alonso, he operated as a hybrid playmaker drifting between lines, with licence to roam and pull defenders apart.

Liverpool’s more structured system under Slot restricts those movements, forcing him to receive the ball deeper and more often with his back to goal, a setup which dulls his creativity. Wirtz finds himself in a less central role, where he receives fewer touches and has fewer opportunities to influence the game.

The Premier League is a huge adjustment for any player. During his time at Leverkusen, Wirtz was the focal point of the attack. Under Xabi Alonso, he operated as a hybrid playmaker drifting between lines, with licence to roam and pull defenders apart. Liverpool’s more structured system under Slot restricts those movements, forcing him to receive the ball deeper and more often with his back to goal, a setup which dulls his creativity. Wirtz finds himself in a less central role, where he receives fewer touches and has fewer opportunities to influence the game. External pressures: Because of the hefty price tag attached to his signing, all eyes are on him to deliver. This has created a lot of extra pressure on him to perform in new surroundings, and criticism from some fans and media has intensified.

Some have even labelled him the ‘worst Premier League signing in history‘, and ridiculous hashtags like #WirtzOut and #FreeSzobo have trended among the more opionionated of social media users, while fan forums have debated whether his signing disrupted Liverpool’s balance more than it improved creativity.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Voices of concern

Jamie Carragher has not held back in his assessment of both Liverpool’s form and Florian Wirtz’s performances. Speaking after the recent Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, the pundit described the Reds as “chaotic” and said that their number 7 was “just not at the races at all.”

He suggested that Slot might need to take the German out of the starting line-up temporarily to help restore balance and confidence within the team. Those comments reflect the growing unease among fans who feel that the club’s record signing has yet to justify his substantial fee.

Slot has defended his decision to persist with Wirtz in the line-up, telling reporters after the defeat to Galatasaray: “He’s a special player. What he needs right now is rhythm and trust. We’re adjusting the team around him – it takes time to integrate someone of his profile.”

Liverpool as a whole have struggled for rhythm under the Dutchman this season. The transition from Klopp’s high-pressing 4-3-3 to Slot’s possession-heavy 4-2-3-1 has been uneven, particularly in midfield rotations and defensive transitions. Wirtz’s struggles are part of a wider identity shift within the team.

Germany sporting director Rudi Völler has also weighed in on the 22-year-old’s early struggles at Anfield. He offered a more sympathetic perspective, noting that the midfielder is “doing a lot of work, running and sprinting” and is “not always looked for” in Liverpool’s system, a stark contrast to his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

Völler emphasised that this adjustment could take “weeks and months”, and he expressed confidence that Wirtz will eventually find his rhythm in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s title odds

Liverpool’s recent performances have impacted their standing in the Premier League title race. The current odds for the Reds on Oddspedia to win the title are 11/4, reflecting a 26.7% implied probability. This positions them behind Arsenal (who are favourites at 10/11) and ahead of Manchester City at 4/1.

Upcoming fixtures will be crucial in determining LFC’s trajectory this season. Their next match against Manchester United at Anfield on 19 October sees the home side as favourites with odds of 1.44. A strong performance in this game could boost morale and restore confidence in the squad.

For those interested in exploring betting options and comparing odds, Oddspedia offers a comprehensive platform. As a leading sports betting and odds comparison website, Oddspedia provides real-time updates on odds from various bookmakers covering a range of sports and events. This allows users to find the best odds and make informed betting decisions.

History offers examples of slow starters who later blossomed. Kai Havertz endured similar struggles when moving from Leverkusen to Chelsea, while Jack Grealish took nearly a season to adjust at Manchester City before becoming integral to Pep Guardiola’s side. Wirtz’s trajectory could follow the same path if patience prevails.

The 22-year-old has drifted in player prop markets, with his “anytime scorer” odds lengthening from 2.6 to 4.2 across major sportsbooks. If his form improves, that volatility could offer value for bettors tracking Liverpool’s resurgence.

Can Wirtz turn it around?

There’s still optimism surrounding Florian Wirtz. He proved his worth in Leverkusen’s unbeaten title-winning season of 2023/24, and the international break comes at an ideal time as he now has the scope to reflect and reset.

Slot has remained publicly supportive, praising the German’s professionalism and hinting at tactical tweaks which might better suit his strengths. This includes possibly moving him slightly deeper to link more effectively with Szoboszlai. Within the squad, senior figures are said to be encouraging the 22-year-old to stay patient and focus on his development.

The coming weeks could prove decisive. Big matches against Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham offer an opportunity for redemption, and one standout performance could change the narrative entirely. That could duly silence his doubters and remind supporters why Liverpool made him their (then) record signing.

At just 22, he still has time to grow into his role and prove he can deliver on English soil. The scrutiny may be fierce, but the opportunity to prove himself is just as enormous.

In football, form is fleeting but class endures – and for Florian Wirtz, redemption at Anfield could be just one inspired performance away.