‘No more excuses’ – John Aldridge says one Liverpool player simply must ‘deliver’ v Man United

Image via Virgin Media Sport

John Aldridge has said that one of Liverpool’s summer signings must now start to ‘deliver’ for Arne Slot’s side, beginning with the Anfield showdown against Manchester United next weekend.

Alexander Isak arrived on Merseyside in the final hours of deadline day having not had a proper pre-season after going on strike to force a move away from Newcastle, so he’s had to build up his fitness in his first few weeks with the Reds.

However, having now played in nine matches for club and country since the start of September – including all 90 minutes of Sweden’s defeat to Switzerland on Friday – the 26-year-old should be primed to kick on for the remainder of the season.

Aldridge: ‘No more excuses’ for Isak after soft launch at Liverpool

In his latest column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge claimed that the honeymoon period for the Reds’ record signing has passed and he now needs to show why we spent £125m on him at the end of the summer transfer window.

The former LFC striker wrote: “During my playing days, people used to talk of needing a month or so to get up to match fitness over the summer, and Isak will have had about six or seven weeks by the time Manchester United arrive at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“OK, the games he has been involved in for Liverpool so far have all had something riding on them because they were not friendly fixtures, but it feels like the international break for Sweden will have helped him get fitter at club level.

“Now is the time for him to deliver. No more ‘excuses’. No more ‘explanations’. It’s United up next and there is no better time or team to show why you are one of the main men now at a club the size of Liverpool.”

Hopefully Isak can now begin to truly make his mark at Liverpool

Isak has scored once in 312 minutes of game-time for Liverpool so far, a significant decrease from averaging a goal every 123.11 minutes for Newcastle last season (27 in 3,324 minutes).

The subdued start could be put down to his need to regain match fitness after an abortive summer, but as Aldridge says, the 26-year-old should now be sharp enough to make a telling impact for the Reds after the run of games he’s had since the September international window.

Although fellow summer signings Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez have appeared to face more media scrutiny than the Swedish marksman, BBC reporter Michael Emons recently wrote that ‘question marks remain’ as to whether our number 9 can fit into the same line-up as Hugo Ekitike.

Despite Isak’s excellent goal record in England and Man United’s woes over the past couple of years, his return against the Red Devils is quite mediocre by his standards – he’s only netted against them once in eight matches throughout his career (Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford last season).

If he can add to that tally with a decisive strike on Sunday, it’d make him a darling of the Kop and hopefully light the touchpaper for a continuous flurry of goals in a Liverpool shirt over the coming months!

