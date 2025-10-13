Andy Robertson delivers brutally honest verdict after Scotland win that felt like a loss

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s No.26 once again showed the mentality that defines our club, even when his country won, as Andy Robertson couldn’t hide his frustration.

Robertson’s comments reflect Liverpool’s standards

After helping Scotland edge a 2–1 victory over Belarus, the captain didn’t hold back.

Speaking via BBC Sport, he said: “It doesn’t feel good. We can be honest with that. It doesn’t feel like a win at the minute and I think you can see that by our reaction at the end which is hugely frustrating.

“The performance is nowhere near where we need it to be.”

That kind of self-assessment is classic Robertson – demanding more even after success.

The 31-year-old’s assist for Scotland’s second goal summed up his usual energy, but it was his post-match honesty that caught attention.

He admitted fatigue might have played a role, saying: “We gave them far too many chances. I don’t know if we were tired from Thursday night, we put a lot into that one, but that’s no excuse.”

It’s the same ruthless mindset he brings to Liverpool’s dressing room – never satisfied with scraping through.

That mentality has been at the heart of our rise under Arne Slot, just as it was under Jurgen Klopp before him.

Robertson’s latest comments come just days after he insisted results matter more than performances in his country’s previous game, showing his unwavering standards across both club and international football.

Liverpool benefit as Robertson keeps form and focus

For us, the real win is seeing our vice-captain fully fit and performing.

His resilience is vital, especially with Milos Kerkez continuing to settle after his £40m arrival from Bournemouth and facing criticism from the likes of Gary Neville.

Robertson’s honesty won’t please every Scotland fan, but Liverpool supporters will recognise the trademark mentality – one that demands excellence, even in victory.

It’s why he remains one of the most important voices in Arne Slot’s squad, both on and off the pitch.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile