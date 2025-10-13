James Pearce issues Monday afternoon Gravenberch injury update

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for the Manchester United clash have been clouded by a fresh injury concern, after journalist James Pearce reported that Ryan Gravenberch will be assessed following a minor hamstring issue.

James Pearce confirms Gravenberch to be assessed after withdrawal

The 22-year-old midfielder was taken off at the break during the Netherlands’ 4–0 win over Finland on Sunday, sparking fears among supporters that the substitution may have been injury-related.

Writing in The Athletic, Pearce revealed that Gravenberch had “been experiencing hamstring discomfort” and was withdrawn as a precaution by national team staff.

“Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will be assessed after being replaced at half-time during the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifying victory over Finland,” Pearce wrote.

“Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman explained at full time Gravenberch had been experiencing hamstring discomfort and was taken off as a precaution.”

The update comes as a relief to Liverpool, who will now check the former Bayern Munich player’s condition upon his return to Kirkby.

The Dutch international has started six of our seven Premier League matches this season, contributing two goals and two assists in all competitions.

Liverpool manage Gravenberch’s fitness ahead of key fixture run

With Alisson Becker and Ibou Konate already sidelined, the last thing Arne Slot needs is another name added to the treatment room.

The Dutchman has already been carefully rotating midfield options, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both playing heavy minutes before the break.

Mo Salah was rested entirely for Egypt, while Gravenberch’s workload now looks set to be monitored closely by our medical team.

Liverpool’s next outing sees us face Manchester United at Anfield, a fixture that could have major implications in the early title race.

With Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak continuing to adapt to our style of play, Slot will hope this latest setback proves as minor as Pearce’s report suggests.

