Carragher cuts down Neville after Chelsea remark on Liverpool clash

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool’s meeting with Chelsea might have been a thriller for neutrals but as Jamie Carragher reminded Gary Neville, it wasn’t quite so enjoyable for those of us on the red side of it.

Carragher and Neville clash over Liverpool’s loss to Chelsea

Speaking on The Overlap’s live show from Rome, Neville tried to praise the matchday spectacle at Stamford Bridge before Carragher stepped in with a quick dose of reality.

“I was at the Chelsea–Liverpool game on Saturday and I felt there were two teams who were going for each other,” Neville said. “It was a brilliant game. The atmosphere was incredible.”

But Carragher cut across him sharply. “It was [chaotic] if you were a Liverpool fan,” the 47-year-old quipped, drawing laughs from the audience.

Neville pushed back, insisting it was far from disorderly: “No, that’s not chaotic. That was a brilliant game and the atmosphere was incredible.”

Carragher’s short reply summed up the feeling many of us had after the late defeat — brilliant for the neutral maybe, but painful for those emotionally invested in Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool’s focus turns to control after chaotic Chelsea defeat

The Overlap exchange came after our 2-1 loss to Chelsea, where substitute Estevao struck in the 96th minute to deny us a point before the international break.

That result meant it was three losses on the bounce and sparked debate over Liverpool’s game management under our head coach.

The Reds created chances, with Cody Gakpo equalising from close range, before late drama settled the tie.

But Neville’s use of “brilliant” felt at odds with what many of us saw, a frantic finish where we allowed the game to be too open and opened ourselves up for dropped points.

Carragher’s one-liner fits neatly alongside recent criticism and Virgil van Dijk was forced to defend his defence, namely whether they were missing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That late heartbreak also highlighted the importance of leadership on the pitch, though Gary Neville said it was our midfield that was being overrun during the match.

Neville saw entertainment. Carragher saw disorder. And most of us probably agreed with the latter.

You can view Neville and Carragher’s comments (38:03) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile