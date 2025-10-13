Liverpool agents survey: why insiders rate our summer as the best transfer window

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A group of Premier League agents have said that Liverpool’s spending this summer stood out and they weren’t shy about why.

As reported by The Athletic, agents repeatedly put us at the top of their list, with one blunt assessment noting “Liverpool’s £418million spending spree… won them praise and top spot.”

That vote of confidence is important because it comes from people who move the market, and 14 of the surveyed 20 agents even tipped us to retain the Premier League this season.

That’s a big vote of faith in Arne Slot’s project.

Agents praise Liverpool’s recruitment but flag risks around huge fees

The Athletic’s anonymous respondents highlighted both the scale and the balance of our activity.

One agent said: “I think if Liverpool had signed Marc Guehi on deadline day, it would probably have been the best window that anyone has ever had.”

Agents also recognised the financial muscle behind the deals and the gamble.

Several pointed out that while our incomings are high quality, buying young talent at record prices carries risk if adaptation stalls.

The Athletic’s survey listed Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz among big-name moves that attracted close scrutiny and that’s the debate we’ll hear at Anfield for months.

What it means for us and where this ties into the squad

We’ve spent to reshape the team and agents recognise it.

Some have detailed that the way in which Isak engineered his move to Anfield, should raise alarm bells at how he may act now he represents our club.

Florian Wirtz has seen the likes of Jurgen Klopp backing his talents this week and so it’s unlikely he will take too much notice of some agents doubting his ability to thrive on Merseyside.

Agents admitting Liverpool “blew others away” is flattering, but it also turns a spotlight on results.

We’ve got the signings; now the season will tell whether the investment delivers trophies or more headlines.

For now, insiders think we did the job, albeit with some caveats.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile