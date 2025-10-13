Liverpool identify Marc Guehi backup plan; Chelsea will fear hijack of Brazil defender

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Murillo is reportedly on Liverpool’s defensive shortlist, as the Reds look to cast the net wide in the transfer market.

The Merseysiders ‘remain confident’ of snapping up first-choice target Marc Guehi next summer.

However, plans are in place to ensure the Premier League champions aren’t left empty-handed amid interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Liverpool have Marc Guehi transfer backup plan

The Reds came close to signing the Crystal Palace centre-half in the prior transfer window.

However, as Steve Parish indicated on Sunday, the Eagles were not prepared to sacrifice Guehi ahead of a debut season in the Europa Conference League.

Whilst a respectable decision, it’s one that could have dire consequences for Liverpool.

Indeed, Empire of the Kop sources indicate that the prospect of signing for Real Madrid is an attractive one for the 25-year-old.

Make no mistake – Los Blancos will be pushing to sign two centre-backs amid concerns over David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

Liverpool add Murillo to seven-man centre-back shortlist

In the event that Guehi opts to pursue a move to continental Europe, Liverpool’s recruitment team has cast the net wide.

On that note, Brazil international Murillo is understood to form part of a seven-man shortlist.

Marc Guehi

Murillo

Castello Lukeba

Dayot Upamecano

Ronald Araujo

Jarrad Branthwaite

Sven Botman

“The other is Nottingham Forest’s Murillo,” Mark Brus told The Daily Briefing.

“According to my source: ‘Murillo is also well liked at Liverpool. He’s someone Forest are probably going to have to sell soon, and we know there’s been interest from Chelsea, but Liverpool will be there too’.”

One might reasonably suspect, of course, that sporting director Richard Hughes and his team aren’t just worried about missing out on their top target.

Certainly, it’s possible that our decision-makers are also paying attention to the long-term outlook as far as a potential Virgil van Dijk successor is concerned.

Murillo Marc Guehi 307 minutes played 630 minutes played 6.96/10 average rating 7.63/10 average rating 62.5% duels won 67.7% duels won 80% aerial duels won 67.9% aerial duels won 83.9% pass accuracy 86.4% pass accuracy

* Murillo and Marc Guehi’s Premier League stats in 2025/26 (Fotmob)

With Ibrahima Konate (whose contract expires in 2026) also a potential to be snapped up on a free by Real Madrid in less than a year’s time, we’re also at risk of potentially requiring two new centre-backs.

In that event, it makes sense that Liverpool are keeping an eye on Murillo, who has long been signposted as a potential Marc Guehi alternative.

The fact Chelsea are also allegedly keen on the Nottingham Forest man won’t be particularly encouraging. But at least we can sell a better project under a manager who’s already tasted major success.

Why are Liverpool interested in Murillo?

It’s an extremely small sample size listed above, but it’s particularly intriguing to note Murillo’s early aerial dominance in the Premier League this season.

Whether that’s a sign of lasting improvement in that area, however, remains to be seen.

According to Fotmob’s database, the former Corinthians star amassed a pretty average aerial duel rate of 65.7% in the 2024/25 (Premier League) season.

Murillo Ibrahima Konate 27 successful dribbles 3 successful dribbles 73% dribble success 60% dribble success Dispossesed 10 times Dispossessed 2 times

What’s considerably more likely to have caught Arne Slot’s eye, perhaps, is Murillo’s on-the-ball confidence.

The 5′ 11″ defender completed 24 more dribbles than Ibrahima Konate last term, for instance. Incredibly, he also had a dribble success rate of 73% compared to his French counterpart’s 60%.

So this is a footballer that Liverpool wouldn’t necessarily have to feel uncomfortable with in possession.

That said, with five times as many dispossessions, Arne Slot would need to have a serious chat about risk vs reward with Murillo’s on-ball actions.

You can watch Slot’s post-Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile