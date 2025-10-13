Liverpool could replicate summer transfer swoop as Anfield scouts sent to watch Ligue 1 prodigy

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool signed several new players for Arne Slot’s squad during the summer transfer window, and reports suggest that they might be seeking to replicate one of those purchases.

The youngest of the recent additions is Giovanni Leoni from Parma, with the 18-year-old impressing on his Reds debut against Southampton last month but also suffering a horrific ACL injury in the same match which has ruled him out for the foreseeable future.

It now appears that the Premier League champions could be set to once more go down the route of snapping up a teenage centre-back who’s been making waves in a major European league.

Liverpool scouts watch Nantes defender Tylel Tati

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among several English clubs to have sent scouts to watch Nantes defender Tylel Tati, who’s also been watched by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa.

The teenager also has interest on the continent in the form of Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, with his current employers expected to take a ‘measured approach’ as they prioritise developing him in multiple positions before entertaining any ‘serious offers’ for him.

Could Liverpool replicate Leoni swoop with 2026 move for Tati?

Leoni wasn’t a household name in England before Liverpool brought him to Anfield two months ago – could the Reds pull off a similarly astute coup by swooping for Tati in 2026?

The 17-year-old made his senior debut as recently as August (against Paris Saint-Germain, no less) but has quickly become a regular starter for Nantes, with only an adductor injury halting his run of games in Luis Castro’s side.

The manager praised the teenager’s ‘calm and focused‘ performance in that match, with French outlet Ouest-France proclaiming an ‘error-free’ display against the Champions League holders, which bodes well for the defender’s prospects of carving out a career at the highest level.

Tati is primarily a centre-back, but CaughtOffside referenced his ability to move out to the left and operate as a defensive midfielder with his ability to break up opposition attacks and progress the ball through tight areas.

He’s still only played six senior games, so obviously it’s much too early to make a definitive judgement as to how high his ceiling truly is.

However, considering the breadth and calibre of clubs who’ve scouted him, he appears to be a tremendous talent whose progress will be well worth keeping an eye upon as the season progresses.

You can watch Slot’s post-Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: