Salah absence sparks confusion before Egypt confirm surprising reason

Liverpool have been handed the ideal international break scenario as Mo Salah enjoyed a well-earned rest while Egypt celebrated World Cup qualification in front of a packed Cairo crowd.

Liverpool benefit as Salah is rested after Egypt success

Having already led his country to a 3–0 victory over Djibouti earlier in the week to confirm their place at the 2026 World Cup, our No.11 was given the night off as Egypt beat Guinea Bissau 1–0 in their final qualifier.

As reported by Ahram Online, Hossam Hassan’s side rotated heavily, with Salah watching proudly from the stands while Pyramids FC fullback Mohamed Hamdi scored the only goal of the game.

Egypt topped Group A with 26 points, five clear of Burkina Faso, ensuring their fourth-ever qualification for football’s biggest stage.

For Salah, it was the perfect ending to a successful international window, leading his nation to the finals while avoiding unnecessary fatigue or injury risk.

That’s a big boost for us as Arne Slot prepares to welcome back one of his most influential figures ahead of our return to Premier League action.

Just days ago, Salah was filmed dancing and celebrating qualification with teammates – a moment that showed the joy still running through a player who has faced questions over form in recent weeks.

Salah’s leadership continues to shine for club and country

At 33, managing his minutes are becoming increasingly important.

The Egyptian captain has scored nine goals in qualifying, the most of any player across the African section, underlining his continued impact in front of goal.

His rest here shows smart player management from his national side and is something that we should be very happy with.

Salah’s calm presence in the stands, rather than chasing another 90 minutes, was another sign of maturity from a leader who understands the bigger picture.

It’s been a strong week for Egypt and an even better one for Liverpool, who’ll now welcome back a rested and smiling Mo Salah ready to go again.

