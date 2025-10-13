Steve Parish makes candid Marc Guehi admission after collapse of deadline day Liverpool transfer

(Photos by Lewis Storey and Matt McNulty / Getty Images)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that the club would ‘probably’ have sold Marc Guehi to Liverpool in the summer transfer window had circumstances been different.

It’s now been six weeks since the two teams agreed a £35m deal for the England defender, only for the Eagles to pull the plug on the move late on deadline day.

The Reds continue to be strongly linked with the 25-year-old, with transfer insider Dean Jones claiming in recent days (via TEAMtalk) that the centre-back remains ‘interested’ in potentially joining Arne Slot’s side in 2026.

Parish opens up about Guehi transfer saga

On Sunday, Parish was on talkSPORT to explain why Palace opted against selling Guehi to Liverpool despite the two clubs agreeing a deal in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The Eagles chief said: “It’s a difficult decision. It’s as simple as that these things are never black and white. I decided in the end that, based on the advice that I got and with what I think, that we would have a better season if we kept Marc.

“We don’t guess about these things. If you look at it rationally, if you look at what is worth the place in the Premier League, the fact that we’re in the Conference League for the first time in our history, this is a fairly unusual set of circumstances in which to keep a player.

“If we were fighting between the difference of 10th and 14th, if that was going to be the difference between keeping Marc and letting Marc go, then probably we would have said, ‘Right, we should take the money’.

“With the Conference League, with the way that we want to fight this season, maybe finishing the top half of the league for the first time, we felt it was a good decision to keep Marc.”

Might Liverpool try again for Guehi in 2026?

Nobody can blame Palace for being desperate to keep hold of the man who captained them in their historic FA Cup final triumph five months ago and has been one of their standout performers in their excellent start to this season.

However, the Eagles knew all summer that they’d have European football of some description this term (we won’t get into the kerfuffle over their ridiculous Conference League demotion here), so why would they agree a deal on deadline day and then back out of the move at the 11th hour?

It’s entirely understandable that Oliver Glasner would’ve been yearning to retain his captain for the club’s first foray into Europe, which brings with it the necessity for ample squad depth, although the persistence of rumours about the defender would suggest that Palace privately realise he’ll probably leave in 2026 and have convinced him to give them one more campaign.

With Liverpool’s centre-back options worryingly threadbare after the ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni and the withdrawal of Ibrahima Konate from France duty, it’s no surprise that Guehi seemingly remains a primary target for FSG when the market reopens in January.

The England international could get his move to Anfield yet – the Reds will just hope in the meantime that they won’t be left with deep regrets over not getting a deal done earlier in the summer, especially with Parish revealing how close the Eagles might’ve come to selling him.