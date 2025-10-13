Ryan Gravenberch injury worry as Koeman explains sudden substitution

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters were left anxious after Ryan Gravenberch was taken off at half-time for the Netherlands but Ronald Koeman has since confirmed there’s no serious injury concern.

Minor hamstring issue for Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch

The 22-year-old midfielder started in the heart of the Dutch midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong in their 4–0 win over Finland.

However, he failed to reappear after the interval, prompting fears that the former Bayern Munich man had suffered a fresh setback.

Speaking to NOS after the match (as reported by voetbalzone.nl), Koeman explained: “Ryan indicated he was experiencing some minor hamstring discomfort. We obviously didn’t take any risks with that.”

The national team coach made it clear the substitution wasn’t tactical, despite early commentary suggesting otherwise.

Gravenberch was replaced by Tijjani Reijnders, with Koeman later admitting he preferred to manage his player’s workload rather than push him unnecessarily.

That approach will come as welcome news to us, especially with the Dutchman’s strong start to the season under Arne Slot.

Mo Salah was rested for Egypt and let’s hope that this break from action for our No.38 was nothing sinister that will see him ruled out for any period of time.

Liverpool focus turns to fitness ahead of tough run

With the game against Manchester United on the horizon, Slot will be hoping Gravenberch’s issue is as minor as Koeman suggested.

The 47-year-old boss has already been managing several key players carefully after a congested start to the campaign.

Gravenberch’s form has meant he’s been a near ever-present for the Reds, whilst Slot has had to try and find the best combination of players across the rest of the team.

The Dutch could rely on Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo to provide goal-scoring contributions on a night when they ran out 4-0 victors but let’s hope all the Reds in Amsterdam are back in full health.

For now, it appears the Netherlands’ medical team acted early and that could be the best bit of news we’ll get all week.

