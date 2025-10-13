Transfer insider explains why Liverpool may have ‘big advantage’ in race for ‘unique’ forward

(Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have a ‘big advantage’ over their main domestic rivals in the race to sign one of Europe’s most red-hot forwards at the moment.

That’s according to one transfer insider who’s been speaking about the Reds’ reported interest in Antoine Semenyo, who Bournemouth are understood to value at £75m (talkSPORT) after a sensational start to the season which has seen him plunder six goals and three assists in seven Premier League games.

The Ghana winger joined the Cherries from Bristol City in January 2023 when LFC’s current sporting director Richard Hughes held that job title at the Vitality Stadium, and that pre-existing relationship could potentially count in our favour if a bidding war ensues for the 25-year-old.

Hughes could give Liverpool ‘a big advantage’ for Semenyo

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke outlined: “There’s no surprise that some of these biggest clubs in England are looking at Semenyo.

“Liverpool, we know their links with Bournemouth through Richard Hughes, the sporting director – that might give them a big advantage over the other interested clubs. Manchester United showed some interest in Semenyo in the summer, and Tottenham also showed a bit of an interest as well.

“I’m sure Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal would all consider Semenyo, and Bournemouth are bracing themselves for interest in him.

“I don’t see a move happening in January just due to the price tag that would it take to get him out of Bournemouth. I think in the summer all those clubs will be looking at Semenyo, seeing if he could be lured away from Bournemouth.

“Bournemouth are expecting serious offers for the player come next summer, having done well to keep hold of him this summer and tie him down to a new contract. Opportunities to move away will come with those big clubs obviously looking to draw from that chance to play at the highest level possible.”

Hughes has already put his Bournemouth connections to use at Liverpool

Hughes has already put his Vitality Stadium connections to use during his time at Liverpool, with Milos Kerkez being signed from the Cherries and Ben Gannon-Doak later moving in the opposite direction.

That the 45-year-old was the man who oversaw Semenyo’s transfer to Bournemouth and duly opened the door to the Premier League for him could be one of the potent arrows in the Reds’ quiver if they are to try and lure him to Anfield in 2026.

Jamie Redknapp recently dubbed him a ‘unique’ forward with a combination of ‘power, finesse and finishing ability’ (Sky Sports), and he’s already netted against LFC three times in the past (including a brace on the opening night of the current top-flight season in August).

Semenyo is coming into the prime of his career and has already proven himself in the Premier League with 25 goals in the division since the start of 2023/24, and he could be an ideal option to either succeed Mo Salah in the long-term on the right or provide added competition for Cody Gakpo on the other flank.

If Liverpool are to land the Bournemouth attacker next year, they could push to complete a deal prior to the World Cup, with Ghana’s qualification for the finals offering him the chance to put himself on the shop window on the biggest stage of all.

Hopefully the presence of Hughes at Anfield might indeed tip the scales in our favour when it comes to this particular transfer race!