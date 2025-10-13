Van Dijk issues rallying cry after Netherlands win with Gakpo also on target

Pictures via NOS Football

Liverpool’s captain and one of our most consistent forwards were both on target as the Netherlands brushed aside Finland 4-0 to move within touching distance of qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Liverpool duo lead the way for Netherlands

At the Johan Cruijff Arena, Virgil van Dijk marked his tenth anniversary as an international with a trademark header, while Cody Gakpo came off the bench to blast home the final goal of the night.

The Dutch skipper rose highest to meet a Memphis Depay free-kick, doubling his country’s lead with a powerful effort that typified his dominance at both ends of the pitch.

“It was a great evening,” said the 34-year-old defender, speaking after the game via NOS. “We know what’s at stake — we can finish it off in the next period and then our first goal will be achieved.”

It’s nice to see our No.4 was in much better spirits than earlier in the week when he spoke honestly with the press.

It was a fitting way for our captain to mark his decade in orange, having made his international debut in 2015 before establishing himself as one of Europe’s finest defenders.

Depay and Donyell Malen were also on the scoresheet, with the Netherlands now three points clear at the top of Group G ahead of Poland.

Gakpo on target again as Liverpool watch on

It was another productive outing for Gakpo, who continues to look sharper and more confident after this international break.

The 26-year-old, who enjoyed a strong performance in his last Dutch game, fired home a powerful finish from Xavi Simons’ pass to complete the 4-0 win.

The performance will no doubt please our head coach and our No.18’s confidence looks to be building at the perfect time.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk’s leadership remains crucial for both club and country.

His goal in Amsterdam was his 11th for the Netherlands, and his seventh header at international level, highlighting just how important he remains in set-piece situations.

As Liverpool continue to monitor their internationals closely, both Gakpo and Van Dijk look set to return to Kirkby in fine form and confidence before domestic action resumes.

The Oranje can now seal World Cup qualification next month with a win over Poland or Lithuania and our pair will be right at the heart of it.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile