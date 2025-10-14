Football finance expert names ‘absolutely achievable’ price at which Liverpool could sign Semenyo

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among a clutch of Premier League clubs who’ve been linked with Antoine Semenyo after the Bournemouth forward’s sensational start to the season.

Last week, Alex Crook of talkSPORT claimed that the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes is a ‘big admirer’ of the 25-year-old, who he actually signed for the Cherries when he held a similar job title at the Vitality Stadium in 2023.

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke subsequently said that the pre-existing relationship between the pair could hand the Merseysiders a ‘big advantage’ in the race to sign the Ghana international, for whom Andoni Iraola’s side are ‘expecting serious offers’ next summer.

Liverpool may need to pay £75m if they’re to land Semenyo

Liverpool have now been quoted an ‘achievable’ price point at which they might be able to land Semenyo from Bournemouth in 2026.

Speaking to Football Insider, Stefan Borson – former financial adviser to Manchester City – outlined: “I think it’s clear that Semenyo is going to be one of the targets for the summer that everybody’s going to be interested in.

“I think £75m feels like the absolutely achievable level for a player that’s got the demand that he’s got and the quality that he seems to be demonstrating week in, week out.”

Would Semenyo be worth £75m of Liverpool’s transfer budget?

That figure matches the valuation that Crook mentioned in his report for talkSPORT last week, and it’s not surprising to hear that Bournemouth would probably demand a fee in that ballpark for a man whose Premier League goal tally of six this season is second only to Erling Haaland.

His return of 11 top-flight goals last term indicates that his form in recent weeks isn’t completely out of the blue, although he’s already well on track to smash through his 2024/25 numbers and potentially emulate the likes of Mo Salah and Alexander Isak by entering 20-goal territory for the campaign.

A proven scorer in the English top tier who’ll turn 26 in January, it’s no wonder that Semenyo’s market value is so high; and even a lucrative offer might be turned down by the Cherries mid-season, such is the difference that the winger is making at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool spent the best part of £200m on Isak and Hugo Ekitike over the summer, with that duo netting 27 and 22 goals respectively in all competitions in 2024/25. If the Ghana forward gets to 20 or more this term, then £75m would duly seem a reasonable price for Bournemouth to demand.

If Arne Slot believes that the 25-year-old would be up to the task of replacing Mo Salah in the long-term at Anfield, such an outlay would appear to be justified from the reigning Premier League champions.

