Liverpool midfielder hints at change in role after Argentina brace

Liverpool’s midfield maestro Alexis Mac Allister has spoken about his first brace for Argentina and his words could point to a potential tactical shift under Arne Slot, when he returns to Merseyside.

Mac Allister shines in advanced role for Argentina

The 26-year-old was outstanding as Argentina crushed Puerto Rico 6–0 in Miami, with TyC Sports handing him the highest match rating of the night and naming him player of the match.

They described him as “almost a false nine, scoring two goals and having the potential to score a few more as well.”

It was the first time Mac Allister had scored twice for his country, and speaking after the win, he admitted his teammates were joking about a possible hat-trick.

“The lads were bothering me at halftime. They asked me if I was going to score three, I’ve never done it and I’m not desperate,” the midfielder told TyC Sports.

“I like scoring goals, but I try to do my best for the team. Scoring goals helps; it gives you confidence.

“Especially at a time when, personally, the season hasn’t started in the best way. This helps to continue building confidence.”

That honesty reflects a player desperate to rediscover his best form after a mixed start to Liverpool’s campaign, one that he rarely has the opportunity to find himself in goal scoring areas.

Arne Slot may hand Mac Allister more attacking freedom

Mac Allister’s brace came as he operated far higher up the pitch than we’ve typically seen for us this season.

Given our boss’ recent comments about the disrupted pre-season endured by the World Cup winner, it’s understandable why his performances haven’t reached the heights of last year.

Mac Allister’s international display might lead us to push him further forward – though the concerns about his fitness before the Manchester United clash may mean it comes later down the line.

His words after the win also showed a renewed determination to deliver for both club and country: “These kinds of matches are very helpful for us to get into the swing of things… Happy with the win.”

If this confidence carries over to Anfield, our No.10 could soon rediscover the rhythm that made him one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders last season.

