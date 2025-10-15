Liverpool midfielder finally gets what Ronaldo promised after Portugal draw

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo kept his word following Hungary’s dramatic 2–2 draw with Portugal, a month after the Portuguese legend promised him a shirt swap.

Szoboszlai praises Hungary spirit after Portugal test

The Hungarian playmaker scored a late equaliser in Lisbon to earn his side a valuable point in World Cup qualifying, and speaking post-match, he couldn’t hide his pride in the group’s performance.

“I’m proud of this whole team! We fought all the way through the game,” Szoboszlai told Nemzeti Sport.

“We started well, there was a slight dip in our game, but then we got ourselves together. I can only say positive things.

“My goal depended on the fact that I was so tired that I couldn’t go for the short one anymore. I was hoping that it would come for the long one. I was confident until the end that we would manage to equalise.”

The Liverpool midfielder’s determination summed up everything we’ve come to expect from him since his move to Anfield.

Just as he’s done for us under Arne Slot, the 24-year-old led by example again for his country, producing yet another captain’s moment when it mattered most.

During the last international break, the Hungarian ace had approached Ronaldo for a shirt swap, only to be told the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had already given his away.

Ronaldo promised (via ESPN) to hand over one in Lisbon this month and Szoboszlai has now confirmed he kept that promise.

“Yes, there was a shirt swap,” the Liverpool midfielder revealed to Nemzeti Sport, finally putting an end to the speculation that followed their previous meeting.

Ronaldo’s promise kept as captain Szoboszlai continues to lead

That mutual respect between the pair highlights how far our midfielder has come, both in reputation and influence.

The former RB Leipzig man has been one of the standout performers since joining Liverpool for £60 million in 2023, and this international break has only strengthened his growing profile.

His leadership has drawn praise from pundits and supporters alike, with Neil Mellor crediting what our No.8 did in one moment against Chelsea.

We’ve seen him lead Hungary with the same authority he shows for us and if anything, moments like this with Ronaldo only underline the level he now operates at.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s comments via Nemzeti Sport Online on Facebook:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile