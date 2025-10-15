Szoboszlai admits exhaustion before scoring dramatic equaliser for Hungary

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai produced another moment of brilliance on international duty, scoring a 91st-minute equaliser for Hungary against Portugal and later admitted he was “so tired” when he scored the goal.

Szoboszlai scores late as Hungary deny Portugal qualifying win

The Hungarian skipper was instrumental throughout the match, assisting Attila Szalai’s opener before striking late to secure a 2–2 draw in Lisbon.

As reported by Nemzeti Sport, the 24-year-old was visibly exhausted by full time but reflected proudly on his side’s performance.

“I’m proud of this whole team! We fought all the way through the game! We started well, there was a slight dip in our game, but then we got ourselves together,” said Szoboszlai.

“My goal depended on the fact that I was so tired that I couldn’t go for the short one anymore. I hoped it would come for the long one. I was confident until the end that we would manage to equalise.”

Those words sum up exactly why Szoboszlai has been such a hit since joining us from RB Leipzig.

His leadership and relentless work rate have made him a central figure under Arne Slot, who has got the most out of the Hungarian’s energy and vision.

Szoboszlai continues fine form before Premier League return

After a Premier League-winning debut season at Anfield, Szoboszlai’s influence has only grown. He has started 10 matches this campaign already and contributed to three goals in all competitions.

The Hungarian’s performance comes just days after teammates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo scored for the Netherlands – a sign that several members of our squad are returning in good spirits.

Szoboszlai’s leadership saw him take his nation to a 2-0 victory earlier in the week and these results only reinforce the standards he’s setting on Merseyside.

When we return to domestic action, the 24-year-old will look to carry that same mentality into the clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

It’s no wonder some see him as the engine room of this Liverpool side – even when exhausted, the captain of his nation found a way to make the difference.

