Liverpool coach plays for two LFC teams in four days as journalist steps in to defend him

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

It’s not often we see a Liverpool coach pulling on the shirt twice in the space of four days but that’s exactly what Jay Spearing did this week.

Spearing’s rare Liverpool double explained by Ian Doyle

The former midfielder played the full match for Liverpool Legends in their 1–0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, before featuring for our U21s in the Vertu Trophy defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening.

As Doyle wrote on X, “Jay Spearing lining up for #LFC this evening. As @wil_hughes has pointed out here in Crewe, not many players will have lined up for the Legends at the weekend and then the U21s in midweek.”

When one supporter questioned whether Spearing’s inclusion was blocking youth opportunities, Doyle was quick to respond.

“He’s adding experience to the team to give them a better chance of making a proper game of it,” replied the Echo’s chief Liverpool writer.

That extra experience was certainly needed. Our young Reds fell 2–0 to their League Two opponents despite spells of dominance, with Trent Kone-Doherty striking the post and Kaide Gordon narrowly missing late on.

Spearing’s involvement alongside the likes of Calvin Ramsay and Gordon underlines his player-coach role under Rob Page – helping guide the next generation while still capable of influencing matches himself.

Why Spearing’s involvement matters for Liverpool’s Academy

Spearing, who made 55 senior appearances for us and started in the 2012 FA Cup final under Kenny Dalglish, rejoined the club’s Academy staff in 2022.

His continued presence on the pitch bridges the gap between youth and senior football, ensuring our youngsters learn directly from those who’ve lived the Liverpool way.

It’s a philosophy that has underpinned the Academy for decades, and with clips from training showing half-way line goals from the 36-year-old – it’s clear he’s still got ability on and off the pitch.

We saw in one spiky moment at Anfield against Chelsea legends, that the former Tranmere Rovers midfielder isn’t afraid to stand up for himself either – all good assets for the youngsters to be learning.

Spearing’s story is a reminder that sometimes, to shape the next generation of Reds, you still have to lace up the boots yourself.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile