Liverpool’s next England striker ruled out after fresh injury update

Liverpool have been dealt another frustrating blow in attack, with Rob Page confirming that Jayden Danns is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

Rob Page provides Liverpool injury update on Jayden Danns

The 19-year-old forward picked up the issue during last month’s Premier League 2 clash away to Ipswich Town and was withdrawn after just half an hour.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the under-21s head coach offered a sobering update on the young striker’s condition following Tuesday’s Vertu Trophy tie at Crewe Alexandra.

“It could be a couple of months,” Page admitted. “It’s not going to be a quick fix – that’s all I’m prepared to say on it right now.

“It’s a setback for him. Dannsy is very positive about everything in life, especially in football. If anyone can get through this next setback, it’s him without a doubt.

“He’s got the full support of the medical team, the club, myself and the staff. He’ll get through it.”

It’s another disappointing twist for a player who had been tipped for a first-team breakthrough this season.

Earlier this month, Page described Danns as “probably going to be the next England no.9 in years to come”, praising the teenager’s professionalism and hunger to improve.

Danns setback adds to Liverpool’s attacking concerns

This latest update follows confirmation last month that Liverpool were assessing the striker for a suspected hamstring problem after the 3–2 defeat to Ipswich.

The injuries to Danns and Will Wright – who is recovering from an MCL strain – highlight how stretched our depth has become at youth level.

As Page noted, Danns’ mindset and determination will be key to his recovery.

The forward has already shown maturity beyond his years, bursting onto the scene under Jurgen Klopp with goals in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup before turning 19.

The club will hope his positive attitude, coupled with strong medical support, ensures he returns stronger – because Liverpool know we’ve got something special in him.

