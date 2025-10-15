John Henry admits to Liverpool mistakes in heartfelt anniversary message

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ownership group Fenway Sports Group have marked 15 years at Anfield with an emotional message to supporters, reflecting on the highs, the lows, and the lessons learned along the way.

FSG reflect on 15 years at Liverpool

As shared via liverpoolfc.com, John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon released a statement acknowledging both the successes and struggles since taking charge in 2010.

“When we first became involved with Liverpool, we knew we were joining something extraordinary,” the trio wrote.

“We hoped we could restore such an incredibly storied institution to standards it had previously set – but we could never have imagined exactly how the next 15 years would unfold.”

The ownership group highlighted their key priorities upon arrival: bringing success back to Anfield and ensuring the long-term health of the club.

They also admitted to difficult moments along the way. “Off the field, there have been times we’ve got things wrong,” they said. “We know that and we have learned from it.

“All our decisions are made with the best, long-term interests of the club at the centre of our thinking.”

Under FSG’s tenure, Liverpool have lifted two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a host of domestic cups – as well as a face lift to our home stadium and a new training centre.

Liverpool’s owners pledge there’s ‘more to achieve’

The American trio paid tribute to everyone involved with the club, from the players and staff to the supporters who continue to define what makes Liverpool special.

“Liverpool Football Club means so much to so many people,” they said. “It connects generations and communities in a way that is truly special. Being part of that story is a privilege.”

FSG also promised that their work is far from complete, adding: “There’s still so much more ahead of us – more to achieve, more to win, and more memories to make, together.”

Whilst the ownership group are looking to sell some of their other teams, this feels like a clear message that they’re going nowhere with regards to us.

This next step may well be a step into multi-club ownership, a murky side of elitism in football but with the Reds being top of the tree – it should only benefit us in the long-term.

Their message closes with a note of gratitude that perfectly captures the Liverpool spirit: “Thank you for showing the world what it truly means to be part of Liverpool Football Club. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

