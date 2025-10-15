How Dortmund feel about Liverpool signing Nico Schlotterbeck in January

(Photos by Alex Grimm, Stu Forster & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck is holding off from signing a new contract at Borussia Dortmund, reports BILD.

This comes amid a flurry of reports on Liverpool, and the Premier League’s, interest in the Bundesliga centre-back.

Despite concerns over the Germany international’s future, BVB are reportedly opposed to a January sale of their defensive stalwart.

Liverpool preparing transfer attack for Nico Schlotterbeck

With the Merseysiders staring down the barrel of an injury crisis at the heart of their defence – some reinforcements in January are starting to look like a necessity.

It seems unlikely that long-time target Marc Guehi will be the man to shift to Anfield in the winter. Crystal Palace have made it clear that they want to keep the Englishman for their European and Premier League campaign.

However, BILD now reports that Liverpool are eyeing up a mid-season move for Schlotterbeck.

This accounts for injuries suffered by both Giovanni Leoni (18) and Ibrahima Konate. The latter is awaiting an assessment (following his withdrawal from the France national side) ahead of our upcoming meeting with Manchester United.

Decision-makers at L4 are also keenly aware of the need for a long-term Virgil van Dijk (34) successor.

How good is Nico Schlotterbeck?

The short answer? Very good.

The admittedly biased German press (though not biased enough to give Florian Wirtz a free pass) showered Schlotterbeck with praise after a commanding display for Germany against Northern Ireland on Monday.

Fotmob handed the 25-year-old centre-half an 8/10 rating after winning 3/5 of his ground duels and dominating in the air (5/6 aerial duels won).

Domestically, he continues to put away consistently strong performances in the German top-flight with Niko Kovac’s men following his return from a serious injury (meniscus tear).

270 minutes played 71.4% aerial duels won 12 duels won 14 recoveries 4 interceptions

* Nico Schlotterbeck’s Bundesliga stats in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

Inevitably, this means Liverpool will encounter some serious resistance from Dortmund to a potential January transfer.

How much will Dortmund charge for Schlotterbeck?

Indeed, BILD’s report makes it clear that German giants have already ‘ruled out’ this scenario.

Borussia Dortmund, of course, have proven themselves to be willing sellers when an interested party is prepared to match their valuation.

Liverpool were reportedly prepared to commit a fee of £50m for Nico Schlotterbeck last summer.

However, with a contract running until 2027, and not forgetting the likely mid-season transfer tax, we strongly suspect any ideal bid to exceed this figure.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile