How likely is Trent Alexander-Arnold to feature against Liverpool as injury update emerges

When Trent Alexander-Arnold went off injured in his first Champions League game for Real Madrid a month ago, it cast doubt over his return to Anfield when his current club travel to Liverpool in November.

The Reds’ former vice-captain was forced off just three minutes into Los Blancos’ 2-1 win over Marseille in mid-September, and the initial expectation was that he would be sidelined for ‘up to six weeks’.

That has left the 27-year-old in a race against time to recover for the high-profile clash on Merseyside on 4 November, although it now looks increasingly as though he could be involved that night.

Will Alexander-Arnold recover in time to face Liverpool?

According to The Times, Alexander-Arnold is aiming to be back for Real Madrid’s fixture against Liverpool next month.

He’s understood to be ‘progressing well’ in his recovery from the hamstring problem that he incurred in the Marseille match, and the prospect of him taking on his former club in just under three weeks’ time ‘is now realistic’.

The report added that the England international ‘is in line for a hostile return’ to Anfield, given the circumstances in which he left the Reds earlier this year.

Liverpool will want to show that they don’t miss Alexander-Arnold

After all the hullaballo over Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid a few months ago, it seemed inevitable that his boyhood club and his new employers would be paired together in the Champions League, and so it proved.

Many Kopites weren’t sorry to see the back of the 27-year-old, considering how he effectively ran down his contract to get his move to the Spanish capital, although some pundits have suggested that the Reds are missing his creative talents from their line-up this season.

Whatever one might think about his defensive abilities, our former vice-captain was a fixture in the starting XI when he was at Liverpool. By contrast, Arne Slot has chopped and changed at right-back in recent weeks and has yet to settle on whether he prefers Conor Bradley or Jeremie Frimpong.

Whichever one of those is selected to start against Real Madrid on 4 November (that is, if Dominik Szoboszlai isn’t deployed in that role once again) will be striving to outperform Alexander-Arnold on the night and show that LFC aren’t worse off without the West Derby native.

If he does win his race against the clock to play at Anfield, our one-time number 66 can expect a rather feisty welcome back to Merseyside from the fans who sang his name for several years.

