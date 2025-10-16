Liverpool fan fires back at journalist still bitter over Alexander Isak transfer

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) on X

Liverpool’s record signing Alexander Isak continues to divide opinion outside Anfield, but one of our own has just publicly called out a reporter accused of still being bitter over his transfer.

Liverpool supporter calls out reporter for ‘anti-Isak narrative’

Peter Bolster, a lifelong Red and contributor to This Is Anfield and The Anfield Wrap, has gone viral on X after clashing with Luke Edwards, the Telegraph’s northern football writer, who spent much of the summer insisting Isak would “never join Liverpool”.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Bolster addressed what he described as a “forced narrative” from sections of the media about Isak’s slow start.

“There’s a lot of narratives coming from a lot of Newcastle fans online and a certain reporter in the North East who was very upset over the summer,” Bolster said.

“That narrative that Alexander Isak is failing is beyond me. He’s just finding fitness – he’s just played two back-to-back 90 minutes – and Liverpool fans are notoriously supportive of their number nines.”

Edwards replied directly on X, claiming Bolster had simply repeated points made in his Telegraph article, which argued: “Liverpool signed Isak for the next few years, not the first few weeks of the season.”

But Bolster wasn’t having it, firing back that the journalist’s writing helped “build the narrative” against the Swedish forward, adding:

“You knew what you were doing — turning a player not match-fit into a costing-his-country narrative. That’s what piles pressure on him.”

Edwards, who infamously posted in July, “Alexander Isak is not for sale. Not to Liverpool. Not to anyone,” has since faced ridicule in his comments, with Reds reminding him that Liverpool and Isak live rent-free in his head.

Isak’s Liverpool future looks bright despite outside noise

Outside pressure was high, not just for the price tag but the way in which the Swede left the north east – with one agent stating it’s against the culture of the Reds to sign a player who forced his way out.

Our £125 million No.9 has only just begun to find rhythm after a disrupted summer, but Arne Slot has been clear – fitness first and form will follow.

The 26-year-old spoke openly about his own fitness at the start of the international break and we’ll be hoping to see him kick on upon his return to Merseyside.

With our head coach already proving he can integrate big personalities into a collective system, few inside the club share the pessimism of those still nursing wounds from the transfer saga.

Bolster summed it up perfectly: “Liverpool fans are very patient.”

And given what we’ve seen from Isak already – an assist against Chelsea, a goal against Southampton, and growing chemistry with his teammates – patience looks set to pay off once again.

