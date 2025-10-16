Liverpool to bank seven-figure windfall on Carabao Cup winner thanks to Brendan Rodgers

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be in for a handsome cash injection thanks to their former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Just over a decade after leaving Anfield, the 52-year-old is now in his second spell in charge of Celtic, who already appear to be on the cusp of strengthening their squad in the January transfer window.

On Thursday morning, The Times‘ Martin Hardy reported that former Reds midfielder Bobby Clark is set to join the Scottish champions at the start of 2026 in a £6m transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 20-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Derby County, although he’s ready to complete a permanent move to the Glasgow giants when the January window opens.

Liverpool to bank more than £1m from Clark’s move to Celtic

Should the proposed transfer go through, Liverpool stand to bank more than £1m from the transaction. As per BBC Sport, when the youngster moved to Austria in August 2024, the Merseyside club included a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Clark only made 14 senior appearances for LFC before his move to Salzburg last year, but one of those came as a substitute on the memorable evening that a youthful Reds line-up defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final two seasons ago.

Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant Pep Lijnders duly brought him to Austria when he took the managerial reins at the Red Bull Arena and waxed lyrical about the youngster at the time of the transfer, but the Dutchman was sacked just a few months into his tenure.

The 20-year-old has been getting a regular taste of the action at Derby this season, although the opportunity to win the Scottish Premiership and play in the Europa League with Celtic has seemingly been too good for him to turn down.

Clark showed glimpses of his talents when he was at Liverpool without ever making a genuine breakthrough in the manner of a Conor Bradley or Curtis Jones, but having now banked just under 50 senior career appearances, he looks set to kick on and will hopefully establish himself in Rodgers’ starting XI at Parkhead.

Anfield chiefs knew exactly what they were doing when they negotiated that tidy sell-on clause 14 months ago!

You can watch Slot’s post-Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: