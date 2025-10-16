‘He’ll prove it to everyone’ – Bundesliga boss fires back at Liverpool critics over Wirtz

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz continues to divide opinion, but a Bundesliga boss has fired back at those questioning his start to life at Anfield.

The 22-year-old German midfielder, who joined us from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, has been adjusting to the Premier League under Arne Slot after becoming one of Europe’s brightest attacking prospects.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Wirtz has faced scrutiny from pundits such as Jamie Carragher but not everyone is buying the criticism.

Leverkusen coach defends Wirtz signing

Speaking to Sport Bild, Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand has urged patience, insisting the former Bundesliga Player of the Year will soon prove his worth at Liverpool.

“Come on, he’s only just arrived,” Hjulmand said. “Believe me, he’ll prove it to everyone. Even the experts in England. Absolutely.

“Show me the player who can deliver his best performance from day one at a new club and in a new league. That’s impossible.”

The Danish manager added: “Florian is a fantastic footballer with outstanding qualities. Give him time, let him play – and everyone at Liverpool will see how good he is. I have no doubt that he will prevail.”

His defence echoes recent comments from Germany teammate David Raum, who said that the attacking midfielder “stays long on the [training] pitch always” and is “working hard” to adapt.

Liverpool continue to back Wirtz’s long-term potential

Wirtz arrived at Anfield following a record-breaking spell in Germany, where he helped Leverkusen to the 2024 title before Slot made him central to his new-look system.

With new arrivals including Alexander Isak, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong also bedding in, it’s clear we’re in a period of transition – but the quality is undeniable.

Hjulmand’s words serve as a reminder that adapting to England’s pace takes time, even for Europe’s elite.

If the No.7 can turn hard work into goals and assists, it won’t take long before the conversation around him changes entirely.

