Jeremie Frimpong’s 11-word message in Liverpool training as Schlotterbeck gets transfer incentive

(Photos by Liverpool Football Club & Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Howard Gayle offered Jeremie Frimpong some encouraging words during a training ground visit.

The former Red had been filming with midfielder Curtis Jones as part of the club’s Black History Month celebrations.

Howard Gayle talks Liverpool with Jeremie Frimpong

Moving to another country, and especially joining a global institution on the scale of Liverpool Football Club, has to be quite daunting.

Frimpong, of course, is hardly unfamiliar with the realities of life in England, having spent his formative years at Manchester City’s academy.

Nonetheless, Gayle was quick to reassure the Holland international that Liverpool would quickly become home.

“You’re gonna love it here,” the 67-year-old, famous for a shining display against Bayern Munich in 1981, spoke on Liverpool’s YouTube channel.

“This is the place to be.”

The right-back, whom the Reds activated a reported release clause of £29.5m for from Bayer Leverkusen, has yet to cement his spot in the starting XI.

289 match minutes 1 goal 6.5/10 average rating

* Jeremie Frimpong’s Liverpool stats for the 2025/26 season across all competitions (Fotmob)

Of course, that’s owed in no small part to a hamstring injury Jeremie Frimpong picked up in mid-August.

A message Nico Schlotterbeck should personally heed

With interest in Nico Schlotterbeck’s services escalating in continental Europe, the German international would be well-advised to heed Howard Gayle’s words.

The Borussia Dortmund centre-back will hardly be short of options, of course. Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with his services ahead of the January transfer window.

But it’s Liverpool that are understood to have identified Schlotterbeck as a possible winter signing.

How receptive BVB will be to exploratory talks, however, remains to be seen. Indeed, their current position on the matter appears to be a firm “no”.

But should Schlotterbeck wish to make a case for an Anfield switch, either now or in the summer, he’d be well-advised to remember that even Liverpool defenders are held in awe.

The Virgil van Dijk chant is known across the globe, whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the platform to reshape the fullback role.

More to the point, there’s no other side in Europe, other than PSG, that feels like ‘the place to be’.

Liverpool’s mixed pre-international break form won’t last forever.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile